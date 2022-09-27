Jennifer Flavin Is 'Much Happier' With Husband Sylvester Stallone After Reconciliation, Spills Source

"They are amazing together when they are happy," added the insider. "Their friends can't imagine them getting a divorce. It really seems they will be able to work things out though. Everyone is happy that they are giving their marriage a second chance."

The source dubbed Flavin filing for divorce a huge wake-up call for Stallone, explaining, "When Jen filed for divorce, she felt she had no option. She felt unheard and was very frustrated."

"She had been telling Sly that she was going to file, but it seemed he didn't believe her. It pretty much came as a shock to him. He never wanted a divorce," the source pointed out. "He always wanted to work things out."