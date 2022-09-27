Jennifer Flavin Is 'Much Happier' With Husband Sylvester Stallone After Reconciliation, Spills Source
Despite a very public bump in the road, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin appear to be navigating married life together again.
One month after the model filed for divorce from the Rocky star, the couple decided to give their 25-year-long marriage one more go, news that made headlines on Friday, September 23.
In light of their reconciliation, Flavin is "much happier," an insider spilled to a publication. "She has been spending time with Sly and they are slowly figuring things out."
Learning from their past mistakes will be a huge part in saving their marriage, as the source noted: "Communication has been an issue in the past, but they are both working on communicating better."
"They are amazing together when they are happy," added the insider. "Their friends can't imagine them getting a divorce. It really seems they will be able to work things out though. Everyone is happy that they are giving their marriage a second chance."
The source dubbed Flavin filing for divorce a huge wake-up call for Stallone, explaining, "When Jen filed for divorce, she felt she had no option. She felt unheard and was very frustrated."
"She had been telling Sly that she was going to file, but it seemed he didn't believe her. It pretty much came as a shock to him. He never wanted a divorce," the source pointed out. "He always wanted to work things out."
"He has been working hard to win her back. They love each other," concluded the insider. "They want to keep their family together."
Flavin, who shares three daughters, Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26, with Stallone, filed a petition to end their union on August 19, alleging her estranged husband, "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."
Stallone has vehemently denied his wife's accusations, with insiders saying he was left blindsided that Flavin went through with filing the paperwork in the first place.
Prior to news of their reconciliation, a judge signed off on their request for an order of abatement, meaning all of their divorce filings have essentially been frozen. The rekindled couple planned to work out the terms of their agreement outside of court.
However, it seems the thing Flavin and Stallone ended up agreeing on was that they wanted to work on saving their marriage.