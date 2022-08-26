What Divorce? Sylvester Stallone Spotted On Night Out After Wife Jennifer Ends 25 Year Marriage
Sylvester Stallone isn't letting his recent split from Jennifer Flavin get in the way of work.
The Rocky star was recently spotted at a film premiere in New York City. The actor made his surprise appearance for the Amazon Prime Video's Samaritan at AMC Empire 25.
Stallone shared in an Instagram video of fans cheering for him while he gave a speech at the event.
"A fantastic night tonight in New York City for the premiere of Amazon‘s 'Samaritan'…" he captioned the clip. "Keep punching."
SYLVESTER STALLONE'S ESTRANGED WIFE JENNIFER FLAVIN CALLS DIVORCE 'SAD,' STATES THEY REMAIN 'COMMITTED TO OUR DAUGHTERS
This comes just days after finding out that his wife had made the decision to call it quits on their marriage. Flavin filed for divorce mere months after celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary back in May. Stallone and Flavin both publicly praised their seemingly happy relationship, with Flavin gushing their relationship has only gotten better with time.
Stallone shared in his caption a sweet message for his then-spouse. "Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife. There are not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"
Flavin shared a similar sentiment, in a now-deleted post, telling him: "I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together!"
THE HOUSE ROCKY BUILT: SYLVESTER STALLONE LISTS 8-BEDROOM, 12-BATHROOM LA MANSION FOR JAW-DROPPING $130M
Within the span of 90 days, Flavin went from sharing celebratory messages with followers to releasing a statement about ending her marriage.
"I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone," the businesswoman said. "While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."
According to official documents, the businesswoman accused Stallone of engaging in "the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."
The couple's adult daughters — Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet — shared supportive messages for their mother online just days before she made her divorce public.