What Divorce? Sylvester Stallone Spotted On Night Out After Wife Jennifer Ends 25 Year Marriage

This comes just days after finding out that his wife had made the decision to call it quits on their marriage. Flavin filed for divorce mere months after celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary back in May. Stallone and Flavin both publicly praised their seemingly happy relationship, with Flavin gushing their relationship has only gotten better with time.

Stallone shared in his caption a sweet message for his then-spouse. "Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife. There are not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"

Flavin shared a similar sentiment, in a now-deleted post, telling him: "I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together!"