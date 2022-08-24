Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Files For Divorce After 25 Years Of Marriage
It's over! After 25 years of marriage, Sylvester Stallone and estranged wife Jennifer Flavin are reportedly throwing in the towel.
According to court records obtained by OK!, Flavin filed for divorce from the Rocky star on Friday, August 19. Though it is not exactly known what prompted her to decide to end their union, Flavin accused the father of her children of moving assets from marital funds.
"Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor," the documents read. "Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings."
She also reportedly requested that her last name be legally restored to Flavin.
The former flames celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May, with the actor saying at the time that he's wishing for "another 25," in a sweet tribute post.
Despite a long-lasting marriage, Sylvester and the model are known for their on-and-off romance, which began in the early '90s. Ever since tying the knot in 1997, they appeared to be going strong up until their ultimate demise.
Four years after making their red carpet debut as Hollywood's It Couple in 1990 at a Los Angeles gala, the movie star broke up with his bombshell beauty via a FedEx letter, with her learning days later that he had been having an affair with supermodel Janice Dickinson.
Dickinson found out she was pregnant in February 1994, but after giving birth to a baby girl, a paternity test proved Stallone was not the child's father and ended their relationship soon after.
Stallone and Flavin made their way back to each other the following year, and on August 27, 1996, the couple welcomed their first child together, baby girl Sophia Rose Stallone, who will soon be turning 26.
After getting hitched with their then-9-month-old present at their small wedding, the pair expanded their brood on June 27, 1998, adding another baby girl named Sistine Rose. Stallone and Flavin's third daughter came along four years later, with Janice, Sistine and the baby of the family, Scarlet Rose, going on to be given the honor of being "Miss Golden Globes" at the 2017 Golden Globes.
Despite being a picture-perfect family, cracks seemed to start to show when Stallone covered a tattoo of his wife's face on his bicep with that of his late dog Butkus. The man's best friend has a special place in Stallone's heart considering he appeared in Rocky and its sequel.