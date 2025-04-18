SZA Bares Her Cleavage in Cheeky Yellow Bodysuit: Photos
SZA just shared a revealing snap that almost exposed it all.
The "Snooze" singer posted a sultry selfie in a skimpy yellow bodysuit on Wednesday, April 16.
The R&B singer wore a one-piece that hiked all the way up to the sides of her stomach, solely covering her private area. The design tied in the center and covered the nipples while putting her cleavage on full display.
SZA left her natural curls out and flowing while she adorned her décolletage with a gold cross necklace. Her outfit exposed a tattoo on her left b------, as well as an ink on her right hand.
She completed the look with several silver and gold rings and a stack of bracelets.
The artist captioned her Instagram post, "Everything can be new again." Besides the revealing selfies, SZA included a snap laying on the ground in a striped shirt and tiny shorts baring her toned legs.
She also posed in a game room, wearing a baseball cap with fabric flowing from the sides while seated at a Fast and the Furious Tokyo Drift machine. In one photo from the video game shoot, she was smoking while holding an orange play g-- in the other hand.
SZA capped off her social media carousel with several behind-the-scenes moments of her makeup brand, Not Beauty. The images included a table spread of lipsticks, a video monitor of the singer with models showcasing their glam looks, a Not Beauty hat and a giant product case in the center of a room.
The "Good Days" artist also dropped a screenshot of a random message to an unknown sender in her post. The text read, "Like s-- is cool but you ever got an idea out ur brain from scratch !???? That's a nut i cannot describe!!!!!"
Several of SZA's celeb friends supported her in the comments section of the post, which featured Playboy Carti's "BACKD00R" playing in the background.
Grammy award winner Doechii wrote, "Gorggg," while rapper Latto posted, "$ZA," with a lipstick and kiss emoji.
Actress Yara Shahidi also joined the conversation, typing a heart-eyes emoji.
Back in December 2024, SZA called out haters criticizing her curves.
"Yall say weird s--- like this and wonder why I’m different and don’t feel comfortable w yall anymore. Lol,” she tweeted. "Yall do realize I mean different as in I don’t go on live+ talk and don’t communicate w yall like that anymore lmao not different as in change my appearance tf."