SZA Bares Her Cleavage in Cheeky Yellow Bodysuit: Photos

SZA stripped down for a seductive selfie that nearly showed everything.

SZA just shared a revealing snap that almost exposed it all.

SZA stripped down for a seductive selfie that nearly showed everything.

The R&B singer wore a one-piece that hiked all the way up to the sides of her stomach, solely covering her private area. The design tied in the center and covered the nipples while putting her cleavage on full display.

SZA left her natural curls out and flowing while she adorned her décolletage with a gold cross necklace. Her outfit exposed a tattoo on her left b------, as well as an ink on her right hand.

She completed the look with several silver and gold rings and a stack of bracelets.