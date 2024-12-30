SZA Claps Back at Trolls Who Dissed Her Changing Appearance: 'I Don't Feel Comfortable With Y'all'
SZA clapped back at trolls who criticized her physique.
On Monday, the singer, 35, told fans to stop talking about her weight amid the success of her album SOS Deluxe: LANA, which was released on December 20.
Though the record reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the charts, one of her fan pages posted a throwback video of the singer from 2020, writing, "i miss this era so much."
While most of her fans wrote nice things, others commented on her changing appearance. “aka before she got big and bbl culture like," one person replied.
In response, SZA clarified the remarks hurt her. “Yall say weird s--- like this and wonder why I’m different and don’t feel comfortable w yall anymore. Lol,” she tweeted.
"Yall do realize I mean different as in I don’t go on live+ talk and don’t communicate w yall like that anymore lmao not different as in change my appearance tf," she continued.
The "Kill Bill" songstress said being home amid the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on her. "Covid was hard … my granny had just died .. I was hella depressed n masking. Not eating. Over working out. but I always had my childhood home to n get lost. Still do. Grateful to be in a much better mental space now. s/o to those days tho," she said.
“Changing my number tomorrow. New year. Let go,” she wrote in another post.
While talking to Elle in 2023, SZA confirmed she got plastic surgery.
"I treat my butt like a purse. It's just there to enhance whatever else," she said of getting a Brazilian butt lift. "And that's why I paid for it, because it works all by itself."
She said she "always wanted" the results she has now, but "with less gym time. I didn’t succumb to industry pressure," SZA said. "I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, 'No, I need some more…'"
This past year, SZA said she regretted getting the procedure done.
“But who gives a f---?” she said while talking to British Vogue in November. “You got a BBL, you realize you didn’t need the s---. It doesn’t matter. I’ll do a whole bunch more s--- just like it if I want to before I’m f------- dead because this body is temporary. It just wasn’t super necessary.”