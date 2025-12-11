or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > SZA
OK LogoPolitics

SZA Blasts Trump Administration Over 'Inhuman Tactics' After Singer's Song Surfaces in New ICE Video

Photo of SZA and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

SZA isn't afraid to speak up.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 11 2025, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

SZA is firing back after Donald Trump's administration used her music in a new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) video, a move she says was deliberately crafted to provoke reactions from artists.

The White House’s official X account shared ICE’s new holiday-themed campaign on Monday, December 8, where SZA’s song “Bad Boys” could be heard playing in the background.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

SZA's Music Was Used in New ICE Campaign

Photo of SZA responded after her music was used in a new ICE campaign.
Source: MEGA

SZA responded after her music was used in a new ICE campaign.

“WE HEARD IT’S CUFFING SZN,” read the caption. “Bad news for illegal aliens. Great news for America.”

In the video, there were various shots of ICE agents dressed in full tactical gear as they made arrests of alleged undocumented immigrants.

Article continues below advertisement

SZA Clapped Back at the Trump Administration

Photo of SZA didn't hold back when responding to ICE's latest campaign.
Source: MEGA

SZA didn't hold back when responding to ICE's latest campaign.

The Grammy winner, 36, quickly slammed the message and blasted the government organization for unauthorized use of her work.

“White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK … Inhumanity +shock and aw tactics ..Evil n Boring,” she wrote from her official X account on Wednesday, December 10, while reposting another tweet that read, “Trying to provoke artists to respond in order to help spread propaganda and political agendas is nasty business. Knock it off.”

As SZA’s clap back spread across social media, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson brushed off her concerns and instead thanked the “Kill Bill” singer for boosting ICE’s message.

MORE ON:
SZA

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The White House Responds

Photo of The White House responded to SZA calling them out for using her music.
Source: MEGA

The White House responded to SZA calling them out for using her music.

"Thank you, SZA, for drawing even more attention to the tremendous work America’s ICE officers are doing by arresting dangerous criminal illegal aliens from American communities," Jackson replied.

SZA’s clapback comes just days after Sabrina Carpenter publicly responded to the White House using her song "Juno" while sharing a video montage of ICE agents putting people in handcuffs.

Sabrina Carpenter's Music Was Used Earlier This Month

Photo of Sabrina Carpenter's music was used earlier this month by the White House.
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter's music was used earlier this month by the White House.

"Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye 👋😍," the White House captioned their upload, citing a viral lyric from Carpenter's hit song.

"This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda," the singer, 26, said in a scathing message.

Hours later, Jackson issued a nasty response to Carpenter, using her lyrics to mock her.

"Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter," Jackson replied, referencing the pop star's sixth studio album. "We won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.