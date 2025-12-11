SZA Blasts Trump Administration Over 'Inhuman Tactics' After Singer's Song Surfaces in New ICE Video
Dec. 11 2025, Published 12:51 p.m. ET
SZA is firing back after Donald Trump's administration used her music in a new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) video, a move she says was deliberately crafted to provoke reactions from artists.
The White House’s official X account shared ICE’s new holiday-themed campaign on Monday, December 8, where SZA’s song “Bad Boys” could be heard playing in the background.
SZA's Music Was Used in New ICE Campaign
“WE HEARD IT’S CUFFING SZN,” read the caption. “Bad news for illegal aliens. Great news for America.”
In the video, there were various shots of ICE agents dressed in full tactical gear as they made arrests of alleged undocumented immigrants.
SZA Clapped Back at the Trump Administration
The Grammy winner, 36, quickly slammed the message and blasted the government organization for unauthorized use of her work.
“White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK … Inhumanity +shock and aw tactics ..Evil n Boring,” she wrote from her official X account on Wednesday, December 10, while reposting another tweet that read, “Trying to provoke artists to respond in order to help spread propaganda and political agendas is nasty business. Knock it off.”
As SZA’s clap back spread across social media, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson brushed off her concerns and instead thanked the “Kill Bill” singer for boosting ICE’s message.
The White House Responds
"Thank you, SZA, for drawing even more attention to the tremendous work America’s ICE officers are doing by arresting dangerous criminal illegal aliens from American communities," Jackson replied.
SZA’s clapback comes just days after Sabrina Carpenter publicly responded to the White House using her song "Juno" while sharing a video montage of ICE agents putting people in handcuffs.
Sabrina Carpenter's Music Was Used Earlier This Month
"Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye 👋😍," the White House captioned their upload, citing a viral lyric from Carpenter's hit song.
"This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda," the singer, 26, said in a scathing message.
Hours later, Jackson issued a nasty response to Carpenter, using her lyrics to mock her.
"Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter," Jackson replied, referencing the pop star's sixth studio album. "We won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?"