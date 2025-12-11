SZA Blasts Trump Administration Over 'Inhuman Tactics' After Singer's Song Surfaces in New ICE Video

Article continues below advertisement

SZA is firing back after Donald Trump's administration used her music in a new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) video, a move she says was deliberately crafted to provoke reactions from artists. The White House’s official X account shared ICE’s new holiday-themed campaign on Monday, December 8, where SZA’s song “Bad Boys” could be heard playing in the background.

Article continues below advertisement

WE HEARD IT'S CUFFING SZN. ⛓️



Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America. pic.twitter.com/cuXCdJjxWY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 9, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

SZA's Music Was Used in New ICE Campaign

Source: MEGA SZA responded after her music was used in a new ICE campaign.

“WE HEARD IT’S CUFFING SZN,” read the caption. “Bad news for illegal aliens. Great news for America.” In the video, there were various shots of ICE agents dressed in full tactical gear as they made arrests of alleged undocumented immigrants.

Article continues below advertisement

SZA Clapped Back at the Trump Administration

Source: MEGA SZA didn't hold back when responding to ICE's latest campaign.

The Grammy winner, 36, quickly slammed the message and blasted the government organization for unauthorized use of her work. “White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK … Inhumanity +shock and aw tactics ..Evil n Boring,” she wrote from her official X account on Wednesday, December 10, while reposting another tweet that read, “Trying to provoke artists to respond in order to help spread propaganda and political agendas is nasty business. Knock it off.” As SZA’s clap back spread across social media, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson brushed off her concerns and instead thanked the “Kill Bill” singer for boosting ICE’s message.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The White House Responds

Source: MEGA The White House responded to SZA calling them out for using her music.

"Thank you, SZA, for drawing even more attention to the tremendous work America’s ICE officers are doing by arresting dangerous criminal illegal aliens from American communities," Jackson replied. SZA’s clapback comes just days after Sabrina Carpenter publicly responded to the White House using her song "Juno" while sharing a video montage of ICE agents putting people in handcuffs.

Sabrina Carpenter's Music Was Used Earlier This Month

Source: MEGA Sabrina Carpenter's music was used earlier this month by the White House.