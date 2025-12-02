Sabrina Carpenter Mocked by White House After Slamming 'Evil' Donald Trump's 'Disgusting' ICE Video: 'Must Be Stupid, Or Is It Slow?'
Dec. 2 2025, Published 5:53 p.m. ET
The White House fired back with a sassy response after Sabrina Carpenter slammed Donald Trump and his administration for using her song "Juno" in a video promoting ICE raids.
White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson issued an attitude-filled statement to the press when asked about Carpenter calling the clip "evil and disgusting" and slamming the Trump administration's "inhumane" agenda.
"Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter," Jackson replied, referencing the pop star's sixth studio album, which was released in August 2024.
White House Fires Back at Sabrina Carpenter
"We won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?" the White House rep continued, mocking Carpenter with her own song lyrics from the Disney alum's recent hit "Manchild."
Jackson's message comes just hours after Carpenter took to X with a scathing response to a video montage shared by the White House featuring ICE agents putting people in handcuffs, chasing individuals down and tackling them alongside audio from her song "Juno."
Sabrina Carpenter Slams White House for Using Her Song
"Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye 👋😍," the White House captioned their upload, citing a viral line from Carpenter's hit tune.
Directly replying to the post, Carpenter declared: "This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."
- Jess Glynne Lashes Out at White House for Using Her Song to Promote ICE Deportations: It Makes 'Me Sick'
- 'All My People Are Getting Attacked!': Selena Gomez Breaks Down and Sobs as Donald Trump Begins Mass Deportations in the U.S.
- Caught! Ariana Grande 'Likes' Post Shading Carrie Underwood's Performance at Donald Trump's Inauguration
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sabrina Carpenter Praised for Clapping Back at Trump Administration
While the White House apparently wasn't happy with Carpenter's pushback, several fans were thrilled to see the "Espresso" singer using her platform to criticize the Trump administration's actions and praised her for being "on the right side of history."
"Proud to support an artist who uses her platform to support vulnerable, marginalized and demonized groups of people with her voice and charitable efforts," one fan expressed, as another admitted: "You gained hella brownie points for this ngl."
"Someone else could never, so props to you for leading by example. #respect," they continued, seemingly referencing Carpenter's friend Taylor Swift — who has previously spoken out against Trump but stayed silent when the president recently used her song "The Fate of Ophelia" in a social media video.
Others suggested Carpenter take legal action against Trump to prevent him and his administration from using her music again in the future.
"Make sure to file a copyright claim as well," one person noted, as another added, "Cease and desist letter. It’s the only way THEY will stop using your music for their Retrumplican Bulls--- agenda!"
"Don’t be scared, copyright strike the White House we got you," a third fan wrote, while an additional user penned: "You should file a lawsuit for using your music without permission. That is f----- up."