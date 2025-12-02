Sabrina Carpenter Mocked by White House After Slamming 'Evil' Donald Trump's 'Disgusting' ICE Video: 'Must Be Stupid, Or Is It Slow?'

Article continues below advertisement

The White House fired back with a sassy response after Sabrina Carpenter slammed Donald Trump and his administration for using her song "Juno" in a video promoting ICE raids. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson issued an attitude-filled statement to the press when asked about Carpenter calling the clip "evil and disgusting" and slamming the Trump administration's "inhumane" agenda. "Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter," Jackson replied, referencing the pop star's sixth studio album, which was released in August 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

White House Fires Back at Sabrina Carpenter

Source: MEGA Sabrina Carpenter slammed Donald Trump's administration for their 'inhumane agenda.'

"We won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?" the White House rep continued, mocking Carpenter with her own song lyrics from the Disney alum's recent hit "Manchild." Jackson's message comes just hours after Carpenter took to X with a scathing response to a video montage shared by the White House featuring ICE agents putting people in handcuffs, chasing individuals down and tackling them alongside audio from her song "Juno."

Article continues below advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter Slams White House for Using Her Song

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has faced widespread criticism for his ICE agenda.

"Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye 👋😍," the White House captioned their upload, citing a viral line from Carpenter's hit tune. Directly replying to the post, Carpenter declared: "This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter Praised for Clapping Back at Trump Administration

Source: MEGA Sabrina Carpenter told Donald Trump's White House to not 'ever' use her music to promote their cause.

While the White House apparently wasn't happy with Carpenter's pushback, several fans were thrilled to see the "Espresso" singer using her platform to criticize the Trump administration's actions and praised her for being "on the right side of history." "Proud to support an artist who uses her platform to support vulnerable, marginalized and demonized groups of people with her voice and charitable efforts," one fan expressed, as another admitted: "You gained hella brownie points for this ngl." "Someone else could never, so props to you for leading by example. #respect," they continued, seemingly referencing Carpenter's friend Taylor Swift — who has previously spoken out against Trump but stayed silent when the president recently used her song "The Fate of Ophelia" in a social media video.

Source: MEGA Sabrina Carpenter was praised for standing up against ICE raids.