NEWS Table of 4 Called Longhorn Steakhouse Server the Best Ever, Then They Split a Disrespectful $1.20 Tip and Fled: 'Genuinely So Confused' Source: MEGA ; UNPLASH A server said four college students repeatedly praised her service before leaving just $1.20 as a tip. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 2 2026, Published 3:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A Longhorn Steakhouse server went viral on social media after a table of four college students repeatedly praised her service, then left a measly $1.20 tip. The server, who goes by the screen name Serving Queen Macy, expressed profound confusion and frustration online, explaining that the guests explicitly told her she was the "best server they've had" four separate times during their meal. However, when it came time to pay the bill, they split a minuscule $1.20 gratuity and left. “So I’m at Longhorn, and I get this table of four college kids,” Macy said. “Super sweet the whole time, honestly. Giving me compliments the whole night. And I’m eating it up.”

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'Each One Left Me $0.30'

Source: MEGA Macy said the four diners split their $68 bill and left just 30 cents each despite repeatedly praising her service.

She added that the table was “super easy, low maintenance.” The bill came out to $68, and the group asked to split it four ways. “Totally normal,” Macy explained. “Each of them hands me their card separately, and I run [them].” “Each one left me $0.30,” she said. “On a table that told me I was the best server they’ve had like four different times. If you’re going to tip me $1.20, don’t also tell me I changed your whole night. I'm genuinely so confused."

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Tiny Tip Sparks Debate

Source: MEGA The incident reignited debate over tipping culture and the financial realities facing restaurant servers.

The server noted that if a customer plans to leave a disrespectful tip, they shouldn't compound the insult by showering the worker with empty compliments. The story sparked massive debate across online communities about restaurant tipping culture, with many pointing out that praise doesn't cover a server's living expenses. Commenters highlighted that in many corporate restaurants like Longhorn, servers must "tip out" a percentage of their total sales to support staff like hosts and bartenders. When a table leaves a virtually nonexistent tip, the server frequently ends up paying out of pocket to serve that table.

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'They're Kids, Come On'

Source: UNPLASH Some commenters defended the college students, arguing that their limited budgets may have influenced the small tip.

Others defended the diners, noting that they were just college kids. “Girl, they’re in college,” one person wrote. “They’re kids, come on,” a second person wrote. “Three entrees split four ways,” a third person noted. “They’re struggling.”

'People Like This Give a Bad Reputation to College Kids'

Source: MEGA Other commenters argued that being a college student does not excuse leaving an extremely small tip for good service.