Table of 4 Called Longhorn Steakhouse Server the Best Ever, Then They Split a Disrespectful $1.20 Tip and Fled: 'Genuinely So Confused'
Oct. 2 2026, Published 3:44 p.m. ET
A Longhorn Steakhouse server went viral on social media after a table of four college students repeatedly praised her service, then left a measly $1.20 tip.
The server, who goes by the screen name Serving Queen Macy, expressed profound confusion and frustration online, explaining that the guests explicitly told her she was the "best server they've had" four separate times during their meal. However, when it came time to pay the bill, they split a minuscule $1.20 gratuity and left.
“So I’m at Longhorn, and I get this table of four college kids,” Macy said. “Super sweet the whole time, honestly. Giving me compliments the whole night. And I’m eating it up.”
'Each One Left Me $0.30'
She added that the table was “super easy, low maintenance.”
The bill came out to $68, and the group asked to split it four ways. “Totally normal,” Macy explained. “Each of them hands me their card separately, and I run [them].”
“Each one left me $0.30,” she said. “On a table that told me I was the best server they’ve had like four different times. If you’re going to tip me $1.20, don’t also tell me I changed your whole night. I'm genuinely so confused."
Tiny Tip Sparks Debate
The server noted that if a customer plans to leave a disrespectful tip, they shouldn't compound the insult by showering the worker with empty compliments.
The story sparked massive debate across online communities about restaurant tipping culture, with many pointing out that praise doesn't cover a server's living expenses.
Commenters highlighted that in many corporate restaurants like Longhorn, servers must "tip out" a percentage of their total sales to support staff like hosts and bartenders. When a table leaves a virtually nonexistent tip, the server frequently ends up paying out of pocket to serve that table.
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'They're Kids, Come On'
Others defended the diners, noting that they were just college kids.
“Girl, they’re in college,” one person wrote.
“They’re kids, come on,” a second person wrote.
“Three entrees split four ways,” a third person noted. “They’re struggling.”
'People Like This Give a Bad Reputation to College Kids'
Not everyone agreed with the defenders, with one noting, “People like this give a bad reputation to college kids,” one person wrote. “I’m in college, and my friends and I just do one bill and then send each other money after to make it easy for the server. And we tip a minimum of 18 percent, usually more if the service is good.”
“It is nice to be good to your server, and a good table can make a night worth it just as much as a good tip,” another wrote.