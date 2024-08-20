OK Magazine
Famous Faces, Tight Wallets: 15 of Hollywood's Worst Celebrity Tippers — From Bill Cosby to Laura Dern and More

hollywoods most notorious celebrity tippers
Despite having whopping net worths, these celebrities aren't the best tippers.

Aug. 20 2024, Published 12:15 a.m. ET

50 Cent

cent
Many social media users said 50 Cent is a bad tipper.

Among the comments read, “He didn’t leave enough cash and tried to walk out on me. I had to run after him and tell him he was short. He seemed frustrated and quickly gave me just enough to cover the bill. Tip was less than 10 cents.”

On the other hand, sources told Page Six in 2022 that the "In da Club" singer left $300 on a $200 check.

Bill Cosby

bill cosby
Several waiters opened up about about serving disgraced former comedian Bill Cosby — and all of them called him a bad tipper. One of the workers said Cosby only gave three bucks as a tip on a $375 bill, while another said the Man and Boy star gave fifty cents to a bellhop who carried his six heavy bags at a hotel.

Britney Spears

britney spears
Britney Spears made headlines when E! reported that she left nothing after consuming $251 worth of food at One Sunset in Hollywood. She reportedly threw change at a parking valet's feet before telling the worker, "There's your tip."

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

dwayne the rock johnson
According to reports, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson —the highest-paid actor between 2019 and 2021 — only left a $7 tip to his waiter at a popular steak house.

"This guy is not a 'Rock' to me, just a cheap pebble," the server reportedly said at the time.

Jason Priestley

jason priestley
"Worst celebrity was one of the old 90210 guys (Jason Priestly I think) whose group left $20 on a $600 bill," one Reddit user shared when asked about their celebrity experience.

Jeremy Piven

jeremy piven
Instead of a monetary tip, Jeremy Piven reportedly left an Entourage DVD after showing up at high-end sushi joint Nobu in Aspen without a reservation in 2007. He reportedly mumbled, "Thanks for nothing," after dining at the place.

Katherine Heigl

katherine heigl
Katherine Heigl's reputation in Hollywood was worsened by several accounts of her being a bad tipper. The Grey's Anatomy actress reportedly left minimal tips wherever she went.

Kirsten Dunst

kirsten dunst
Business Insider said Kirsten Dunst left nada after she was brought a $233 bill at a restaurant in West Hollywood.

Laura Dern

laura dern
One Reddit user said, "Laura Dern was kinda entitled and not a great tipper. She left a $9 tip on a $371 meal, so it actually cost several dollars to wait on her."

Madonna

madonna
Queen of Pop Madonna has earned a lot from her gigs in the industry, but it reportedly never made her a great tipper. While she was still married to Guy Ritchie, she reportedly left $18 on a $400 bill at a West London restaurant.

Mick Jagger

mick jagger
When Mick Jagger ate at Washington, D.C., pizzeria, Paradiso, the rocker reportedly gave $10 after racking up a $90 bill.

Patti LaBelle

patti labelle
"Patti LaBelle is really demanding and not the best tipper," said one Reddit user, according to Daily Mail.

Rachael Ray

rachael ray
Rachael Ray failed to impress when she only left 10 percent gratuity on meals while hosting her show, $40 a Day.

Tiger Woods

tiger woods
During a trip to Las Vegas, Tiger Woods gave a cocktail waitress 5 percent after she served him drinks. However, he immediately got the bill back when he realized he had already given her a tip earlier that night.

Usher

usher
Per reports, Usher leaves no tip at all and gives his autograph to the servers instead.

