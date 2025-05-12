Talan Torriero Claps Back at Kristin Cavallari’s Podcast Trailer Shade After 'Laguna Beach' Reunion

Looks like the drama from Laguna Beach is back and bigger than ever!

Talan Torriero, the charming alum from the iconic reality show, has responded to Kristin Cavallari's shade directed at him during a recent podcast tour, stirring up some serious nostalgia.

Cavallari, 38, made waves on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 5, while promoting her upcoming E! series, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour. As she showcased her latest venture, which follows her through a six-stop podcast tour, memories of high school reunion vibes came flooding back.