Talan Torriero Claps Back at Kristin Cavallari’s Podcast Trailer Shade After 'Laguna Beach' Reunion
Looks like the drama from Laguna Beach is back and bigger than ever!
Talan Torriero, the charming alum from the iconic reality show, has responded to Kristin Cavallari's shade directed at him during a recent podcast tour, stirring up some serious nostalgia.
Cavallari, 38, made waves on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 5, while promoting her upcoming E! series, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour. As she showcased her latest venture, which follows her through a six-stop podcast tour, memories of high school reunion vibes came flooding back.
"Some of your friends from Laguna Beach showed up and joined you on stage. Was that fun?" Jimmy Fallon asked Cavallari, to which she replied, "I don’t know if fun is the right word."
"No, you know what? When you get your whole high school crew together, everyone gets nervous, everyone starts drinking. I felt like I was back in high school," she continued.
But it didn’t take long for Cavallari to drop a bombshell — "the wheels started falling off" once they hit the stage, specifically citing Torriero's behavior. "Talan in particular," she remarked, "He was just really coming for me and giving me a hard time."
Torriero, 38, couldn't let the comment slide, as he took to TikTok on May 6, sharing a clip of the interview with a deadpan expression that screamed disbelief, sighing dramatically as if he didn’t know how to process the shade.
Fans got a glimpse of the onstage awkwardness in the trailer for Honestly Cavallari. In one cringe-worthy moment, Torriero was heard saying, "I feel like you need to stop thinking with your chi chi," prompting Cavallari to retort, "What the f---?"
As the trailer rolled, it showcased more behind-the-scenes drama, with Cavallari lamenting about rude male guests during her tour. "These guys get nervous, right? Their go-to is to put me down," she confessed to her bestie Justin Anderson.
And things didn’t end there! Cavallari’s crew revealed that a few male guests even "ripped their mics off" after their time on stage, leaving fans buzzing.
Fans reacted to Torriero's TikTok post, highlighting a stark divide between #TeamKristin and #TeamTalan. "Imagine hating on Talan and he’s literally just living in Nebraska," one user quipped, while another prodded him, "Spill the tea!! We got your back!"
But not everyone was Team Talan — some loyal viewers were quick to criticize his remarks. "I saw all the clips and it was def not giving off friendly vibes. Thought the guys were a little harsh," said one commenter.
Another pointed out, "I was there Talan, you would not let her speak and keep going!"
For those who don’t remember, Talan was a fixture during Seasons 1 and 2 of Laguna Beach, where he briefly dated Cavallari following her split from Stephen Colletti.
In a twist of fate, Cavallari recently reunited with Lauren Conrad on the podcast "Back to the Beach," revealing that their infamous love triangle with Talan was way more complicated than fans thought!