or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Tamar Braxton
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Tamar Braxton Reveals Near-Fatal Experience Left Her 'in a Pool of Blood' With Fractured Nose: 'I Almost Died'

Photo of Tamar Braxton
Source: MEGA

Reality TV alum Tamar Braxton revealed a near-fatal accident over the weekend that left her 'in a pool of blood' with a fractured nose and missing teeth.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 19 2025, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Tamar Braxton revealed a frightening, near-fatal accident over the weekend that left her “in a pool of blood.”

“I struggled to write this, but everyone keeps calling me, and honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore. I’m so weak,” Braxton, 48, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 19. “I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury. As the days go by, the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tamar Braxton Revealed Near-Fatal Accident

Photo of Tamar Braxton revealed a frightening, near-fatal accident.
Source: @tamarbraxton/Instagram

Tamar Braxton revealed a frightening, near-fatal accident.

The reality TV alum explained that the scary accident has changed the “way [she] looked at life,” adding, “As my health is on the mend, my mental journey begins. Pray for me forreal. I don’t even know what happened to me.”

Braxton didn’t elaborate on the accident, but followed her initial message with a post that read, “Thank you God for waking me up today.” In addition, the Braxton Family Values star shared a photo of the Bible verse Proverbs 31.

Article continues below advertisement

Tamar Braxton Opened Up About Health Issues in the Past

Photo of Tamar Braxton revealed a scary hospitalization in December 2022.
Source: MEGA

Tamar Braxton revealed a scary hospitalization in December 2022.

The former reality TV star has been open about her health struggles in the past, revealing in December 2022 that she was rushed to the hospital after experiencing flu-like symptoms and needing oxygen.

“I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!” she shared via social media at the time, per Fox News. At the time, she described it as “worse than COVID” and was prescribed five different medicines to combat the flu.

MORE ON:
Tamar Braxton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tamar Braxton Survived 2021 Suicide Attempt

Photo of Tamar Braxton revealed she survived a suicide attempt in 2021.
Source: MEGA

Tamar Braxton revealed she survived a suicide attempt in 2021.

Prior to her 2022 hospitalization, Braxton got real about surviving a suicide attempt while in the midst of filming her popular WE tv docuseries Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life. She explained that filming and constantly being in the public eye had taken a toll on her mental health.

Tamar Braxton Described 'Heavy' Time in Life

Photo of Tamar Braxton explained that her life was 'so dark and so heavy.'
Source: MEGA

Tamar Braxton explained that her life was 'so dark and so heavy.'

"That time of my life was so dark and so heavy," she explained to a news outlet in June 2021. "I didn't see how I was going to come out on the other side. I didn't even know that there was another side. But I chose to change my life."

She continued, "Most people think, 'Oh, she went to a hotel, probably took a bunch of drugs, was on a binge.' It didn't happen like that. It was just everyday life, trying to figure out how to get through the day and then ..."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.