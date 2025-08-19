Tamar Braxton Reveals Near-Fatal Experience Left Her 'in a Pool of Blood' With Fractured Nose: 'I Almost Died'
Tamar Braxton revealed a frightening, near-fatal accident over the weekend that left her “in a pool of blood.”
“I struggled to write this, but everyone keeps calling me, and honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore. I’m so weak,” Braxton, 48, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 19. “I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury. As the days go by, the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility.”
Tamar Braxton Revealed Near-Fatal Accident
The reality TV alum explained that the scary accident has changed the “way [she] looked at life,” adding, “As my health is on the mend, my mental journey begins. Pray for me forreal. I don’t even know what happened to me.”
Braxton didn’t elaborate on the accident, but followed her initial message with a post that read, “Thank you God for waking me up today.” In addition, the Braxton Family Values star shared a photo of the Bible verse Proverbs 31.
Tamar Braxton Opened Up About Health Issues in the Past
The former reality TV star has been open about her health struggles in the past, revealing in December 2022 that she was rushed to the hospital after experiencing flu-like symptoms and needing oxygen.
“I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!” she shared via social media at the time, per Fox News. At the time, she described it as “worse than COVID” and was prescribed five different medicines to combat the flu.
Tamar Braxton Survived 2021 Suicide Attempt
Prior to her 2022 hospitalization, Braxton got real about surviving a suicide attempt while in the midst of filming her popular WE tv docuseries Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life. She explained that filming and constantly being in the public eye had taken a toll on her mental health.
Tamar Braxton Described 'Heavy' Time in Life
"That time of my life was so dark and so heavy," she explained to a news outlet in June 2021. "I didn't see how I was going to come out on the other side. I didn't even know that there was another side. But I chose to change my life."
She continued, "Most people think, 'Oh, she went to a hotel, probably took a bunch of drugs, was on a binge.' It didn't happen like that. It was just everyday life, trying to figure out how to get through the day and then ..."