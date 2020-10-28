Tamar Braxton Says She's Considered Suicide Multiple Times: Watch The Intimate Interview

Singer and former reality star Tamar Braxton is getting raw about her mental health struggles, having recently admitted she has contemplated suicide multiple times.

Braxton, 43, opened up to talk show host Tamron Hall on Wednesday, October 28, about her attempted suicide by suspected overdose in July, where she was found unresponsive in a Los Angeles hotel room. She explained that it was her “lowest point of life.”

Braxton added, “I’m just going to be 100% honest. There’s been a time when I wanted to [kill myself].”

When asked by Hall if the overdose was the first time she had acted on such thoughts, Braxton said she hadn’t actually attempted to take her own life before the July incident. However, “It’s been a lot of dark, hard times,” she revealed. “I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety due to a circumstance.”

Braxton refused to get into details regarding the July incident after Hall asked if she was taking pills, saying she doesn’t “want to give any examples” to her fans. She told Hall she is not currently on medication but is in daily counseling.

Braxton also opened up to Hall about her relationship with ex-boyfriend David Adefeso, who claims Braxton attacked him in September when he tried to drive Braxton to a hospital following a suicide attempt. He has since filed for an order of protection against her following their split.

“I am a survivor of a domestic violence relationship, and not at any point was David and I in an abusive relationship,” she told Hall, fighting back tears. “I loved David. He was my best friend. He was an amazing, amazing partner. He was my son’s best friend as well; they were best friends. It’s just so hard because through everything else, I never expected this from him.”

Braxton also clarified that both she and Adefeso recorded the alleged attack in the car — she as a voice recording, him on video — and that his video can be watched for proof. “Release it,” she told Hall.

She suggested that perhaps the shock of finding her in the condition she was in triggered Adefeso to behave in the manner that he allegedly did.