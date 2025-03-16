Tamar Braxton Strips Down for 48th Birthday After Divorce: See the Hot Photo

Tamar Braxton stripped down in a new picture for her 48th birthday, as she declared it's 'St Tamar's Day.'

“He said I was 💯 percent fumbled #48 loading 🍀✨ #sttamarsday🍀✨,” she captioned the pic in which she is bare-chested — although she laid her hands across it to cover herself — and wearing skimpy underwear she pulled down to one side.

“Now Tay Tay, you didn’t have to SHUT THE INTERNET ZOWNNN LIKE THAT!!! 🥵🔥🔥🔥😍😍,” one Instagram user shared.

Additionally, many people Instagram members dropped fire emojis and hearts on the post. While a lot of the comments were positive, some were critical, inquiring why she wanted to share the post in the first place.

“You look amazing but I’m so confused by all of the women that have to be naked these days???” one Instagram user asked. “What are we trying to prove? Maybe it’s just me. Just thinking about the examples we set for our younger girls who may not understand that we are more than our bodies. But carry on. You look fab.”

When another Instagram member said she should have “made people pay” to see content like this, an argument broke out.