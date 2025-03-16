or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tamar Braxton
OK LogoNEWS

Tamar Braxton Strips Down for 48th Birthday After Divorce: See the Hot Photo

Photo of Tamar Braxton
Source: @tamarbraxton/Instagram

Tamar Braxton stripped down in a new picture for her 48th birthday, as she declared it's 'St Tamar's Day.'

By:

March 16 2025, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Tamar Braxton shared a nearly nude selfie on Instagram to ring in her 48th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tamar Braxton
Source: @tamarbraxton/Instagram

Tamar Braxton was nearly nude in a new picture.

Article continues below advertisement

“He said I was 💯 percent fumbled #48 loading 🍀✨ #sttamarsday🍀✨,” she captioned the pic in which she is bare-chested — although she laid her hands across it to cover herself — and wearing skimpy underwear she pulled down to one side.

The comments section was immediately flooded, with people praising the star’s looks.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tamar Braxton
Source: @tamarbraxton/Instagram

Tamar Braxton's new pic was met with a ton of praise.

Article continues below advertisement

“Now Tay Tay, you didn’t have to SHUT THE INTERNET ZOWNNN LIKE THAT!!! 🥵🔥🔥🔥😍😍,” one Instagram user shared.

Additionally, many people Instagram members dropped fire emojis and hearts on the post. While a lot of the comments were positive, some were critical, inquiring why she wanted to share the post in the first place.

“You look amazing but I’m so confused by all of the women that have to be naked these days???” one Instagram user asked. “What are we trying to prove? Maybe it’s just me. Just thinking about the examples we set for our younger girls who may not understand that we are more than our bodies. But carry on. You look fab.”

When another Instagram member said she should have “made people pay” to see content like this, an argument broke out.

MORE ON:
Tamar Braxton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tamar Braxton
Source: @tamarbraxton/Instagram

While many were complimentary of Tamar Braxton's nearly nude picture, some Instagram users were critical.

Article continues below advertisement

“She’s not a w-----,” one person wrote, adding that she's an "artist" and "famous." “She’s a Mother first … you don’t have children I assume,” they continued. “Respectfully posting how great your body looks has nothing to do with being an artist. The illusion is way more s----- is what I’m saying. Save something for yourself instead of giving everything to the world. Ppl don’t deserve her to that capacity.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tamar Braxton
Source: @tamarbraxton/Instagram

Tamar Braxton filed for divorce from Vince Herbert in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Braxton made headlines in 2017 when she filed for divorce from Vince Herbert after nine years of marriage. Fans got to see the drama play out front and center on the show Tamar & Vince, including an episode where Braxton moved out of the home the couple shared.

“I’m not moving out to be malicious,” she said on the show. “I’m moving out to help our relationship.”

“We kind of had it out last night because he took my phone and left,” Braxton continued. “That’s kind of a big deal. That’s like a real bully move. Like, what are you doing? I feel like it was disrespectful, it was out of order. It made me feel like you have no respect for me or my things. You know what I’m saying? You gon’ take my phone and leave out the room? Yea, so I got real White girl on him.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.