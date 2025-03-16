Tamar Braxton Strips Down for 48th Birthday After Divorce: See the Hot Photo
Tamar Braxton shared a nearly nude selfie on Instagram to ring in her 48th birthday.
“He said I was 💯 percent fumbled #48 loading 🍀✨ #sttamarsday🍀✨,” she captioned the pic in which she is bare-chested — although she laid her hands across it to cover herself — and wearing skimpy underwear she pulled down to one side.
The comments section was immediately flooded, with people praising the star’s looks.
“Now Tay Tay, you didn’t have to SHUT THE INTERNET ZOWNNN LIKE THAT!!! 🥵🔥🔥🔥😍😍,” one Instagram user shared.
Additionally, many people Instagram members dropped fire emojis and hearts on the post. While a lot of the comments were positive, some were critical, inquiring why she wanted to share the post in the first place.
“You look amazing but I’m so confused by all of the women that have to be naked these days???” one Instagram user asked. “What are we trying to prove? Maybe it’s just me. Just thinking about the examples we set for our younger girls who may not understand that we are more than our bodies. But carry on. You look fab.”
When another Instagram member said she should have “made people pay” to see content like this, an argument broke out.
“She’s not a w-----,” one person wrote, adding that she's an "artist" and "famous." “She’s a Mother first … you don’t have children I assume,” they continued. “Respectfully posting how great your body looks has nothing to do with being an artist. The illusion is way more s----- is what I’m saying. Save something for yourself instead of giving everything to the world. Ppl don’t deserve her to that capacity.”
Braxton made headlines in 2017 when she filed for divorce from Vince Herbert after nine years of marriage. Fans got to see the drama play out front and center on the show Tamar & Vince, including an episode where Braxton moved out of the home the couple shared.
“I’m not moving out to be malicious,” she said on the show. “I’m moving out to help our relationship.”
“We kind of had it out last night because he took my phone and left,” Braxton continued. “That’s kind of a big deal. That’s like a real bully move. Like, what are you doing? I feel like it was disrespectful, it was out of order. It made me feel like you have no respect for me or my things. You know what I’m saying? You gon’ take my phone and leave out the room? Yea, so I got real White girl on him.”