Tamera Mowry-Housley Reveals If She & Twin Sister Tia Will Work Together Again: 'Whenever the Timing Is Right'

Clearly, the two have a great time together, as they just walked the red carpet at the Little Mermaid premiere on Monday, May 8.

As for if the siblings swap parenting advice often, Tamera notes, "We have found a beautiful balance."

"I'm all about balance in life. We know each other so well. If you watched our reality show, there were some arguments. That's what sisters do! It is what it is, but we learned from those and we've learned to respect our differences," Tamera, who shares daughter Ariah, 7, and son Aden, 10, with husband Adam Housley, 51, said of her 44-year-old sister, who shares daughter Cairo and son Cree, 11, with ex Cory Hardrict, 43.