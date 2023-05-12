Tamera Mowry-Housley Reveals If She & Twin Sister Tia Will Work Together Again: 'Whenever the Timing Is Right'
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tia Mowry made a name for themselves when they starred in Sister, Sister from 1994 to 1999. They went on to appear in other films, including Twitches, Seventeen Again, Double Wedding and more.
So, will the Disney Channel darlings link up again soon? It's quite possible!
"I would love it. I would absolutely love it. I am willing and able! I am there whenever she wants to, whenever the timing is right, whenever the project is right. I'm absolutely there. I have always been!" the 44-year-old, who partnered with belVita to empower moms to take much-needed time for themselves throughout the summer and to encourage other moms and caretakers to do the same, so they can all thrive together, exclusively tells OK!.
Clearly, the two have a great time together, as they just walked the red carpet at the Little Mermaid premiere on Monday, May 8.
As for if the siblings swap parenting advice often, Tamera notes, "We have found a beautiful balance."
"I'm all about balance in life. We know each other so well. If you watched our reality show, there were some arguments. That's what sisters do! It is what it is, but we learned from those and we've learned to respect our differences," Tamera, who shares daughter Ariah, 7, and son Aden, 10, with husband Adam Housley, 51, said of her 44-year-old sister, who shares daughter Cairo and son Cree, 11, with ex Cory Hardrict, 43.
Though Tamera is one busy mama, she wants to make sure others get that much-needed "me time," which is why she loved partnering with belVita ahead of Mother's Day.
"It's super important for moms to take time for themselves, but it's super challenging because sometimes we're inundated with so many things that we have to do as a mom," she says. "I think innately as women we always want to help others so that by the time we turn it inward, we either feel guilty or depleted. I love belVita, and I have partnered with them to encourage and inspire moms that it's OK to take some time — not only on Mother's Day but every day, all year long. You will always benefit from it."
"I've created this wonderful habit, and it has to do with an espresso machine! I love coffee, so every single morning I have it with my belVita breakfast biscuit. I like to dunk it in my coffee and have a moment to myself — with my food and drink. I'm a foodie. I love to cook, bake all of it. So, that's my me-time, and the coolest thing is you can choose any way to do it. It's on your terms," she adds.
"It's admirable to ask for help. It doesn't mean you've failed as a mother. It's all about community," she insists.