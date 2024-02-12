Home > News NEWS Tapping Into Celebrities' Most Uncommon Habits Source: Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

We have all got our foibles. Those funny little habits we find ourselves doing for luck or a variety of other reasons. Often, ones that it never occurred to us were out of the ordinary until a family member or friend asked why we were doing 'that'. Maybe you read secret messages into auto license plates (not the personalized ones) or determine how your day will be on whether you manage to stop the gas pump on an exact whole dollar figure when refueling, or perhaps you have an item of clothing you consider lucky or unlucky. Well, you are not alone. Many of the top celebrities have their own oddities and quirks and will talk about them quite openly.

Do Not Pass Go When you think about British rapper Stormzy, the first thing that springs to mind is probably not board games. You might even wonder if anyone really plays board games anymore. Well, in 2019, Stormzy was being interviewed by Idris Elba, who asked if he had any unexpected talents that would surprise his fans. At this point, he described himself as a 'proper game head' who loves Connect 4, Scrabble, and Monopoly. In fact, he is such a fan of Monopoly that Hasbro created a personalized #Merky version of the game and presented it to him. He also revealed that he is very good at Texas Hold 'em and has a poker room in his house where he enjoys a flutter. Who knows if he combines his two pleasures and plays any of the Monopoly slot games reviewed by experts and available at the country's best online casinos?

Say It Like That Ariana Grande revealed that she had changed the pronunciation of her name and now rather regretted it. Well, she had not changed how her name was said; it was her brother's idea, and it had caught on. In an interview with Apple Music, she said her family name was usually pronounced "Grand-ee" but that it had been suggested "Grahn-day" sounded more American and fun. As her career took off, the name way her name was said stuck. She now admits to regretting not holding on to her original name.

Don't touch Many well-known celebrities suffer from anxiety and other related disorders, including OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder). Transformers star Meghan Fox admitted she is very uncomfortable using cutlery in restaurants because of all the other mouths have already been in contact with it. Shrek and Charlie's Angel actor Cameron Diaz does not touch door handles but uses her elbows to open doors and avoid touching them, in case they are 'germ infested.'

Lucky Underwear It seems that Bridgit Jones is not the only character (real or fictional) to believe in the power of lucky pants. Irish-born actor Colin Farrell, star of 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' and 'The Banshees of Inersherin" claims to wear boxers with a shamrock motif on the first day of filming and has done so for at least seven films. He says he does not wear them for going clubbing, however! Basketball legend Michael Jordan has the number one superstition in the history of the NBA. After leading North Carolina Tar in Heels to victory in the national championship in 1982, he deduced it was because his shorts were lucky. He was so convinced in the power of his shorts he wore them throughout his NBA playing career. Under his Chicago Bulls uniform, he sported those North Carolina Shorts.

Super Friends Secret Club Michael Jordan is not the only basketball star with a quirky habit. LeBron James has trademark ritual where he throws chalk in the air and claps his hands at the start of every game. However, you might not know that he has a secret handshake with every team member, too. He goes up to all his teammates before he goes on the court and carries out his secret handshake. For each game, the handshake is unique to that game – or, say, the story goes.

Tepid Water Please When British TV cook and Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain was the guest on the cult Off Menu podcast, she surprised her hosts Ed Gamble and James Acaster with her choice of water. Guests are invited into the duo's dream restaurant and get to describe their very favorite food items. The show starts with Acaster asking: "Still or sparkling water?" He was somewhat taken aback when Hussein told them she could not bear cold water but loved it tepid or at room temperature. She revealed that her most favorite water came from a jug in the bathroom, reserved for washing hands!

Stay young and beautiful We have heard some celebrities have some fairly unusual beauty tricks and tips. Miss Congeniality Sandra Bullock looks terrific. She looks even more incredible when you consider she will be sixty next birthday. So, what is the secret of her youthful looks and radiant skin? You have to wonder what brand of skincare keeps her glowing. You might be surprised to learn that it is not Estee Lauder or Clarins but hemorrhoid cream that prevents her from getting lines under her eyes! Catherine Zeta-Jones also has an unusual beauty routine to keep her pearly white teeth so pearly and white. It is reported that before brushing her teeth with regular toothpaste, she applies a homemade concoction of strawberries mixed with baking soda! Singer and actress Jessica Simpson has an even more unusual routine to keep her famous smile in perfect condition. She revealed that she only brushes them three times a week because she does not like them to feel too slippery. However, she admitted to using Listerine in between brushes to maintain fresh breath. So next time a friend does something slightly out of the ordinary or quirky, do not judge them but pop them in your 'uncommon habits' hall of fame and assure them they are in good company.