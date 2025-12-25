Tara Reid's Plastic Surgery Confessions: Every Procedure She's Admitted to Having Over the Years

Article continues below advertisement

Tara Reid Got Implants to Enhance Her Figure

Source: MEGA Tara Reid has sparked plastic surgery rumors over the years.

Not all of Tara Reid's plastic surgery experiences have been positive. The American Pie star underwent her first confirmed enhancement — a joint b----- implant and liposuction procedure — in 2004. She reportedly consulted a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills and "asked for big Bs." However, the doctor reportedly gave her Cs, which she didn't want. "Right after the surgery, I had some bumps along the edges of my nipples, but the doctor said, 'Don't worry. It's going to be better,'" Reid recalled. Six months after the operation, her chest "started to get worse and worse." "I never thought I would have nipples that looked like this," she continued.

Tara Reid Also Underwent Liposuction

Source: MEGA Fans have speculated Tara Reid has undergone a facelift, fillers and more enhancements.

The joint surgery also included body contouring on her stomach, which left Reid unhappy with the results. "I got lipo because even though I was skinny, I wanted – I'm not going to lie – a six-pack. I had body contouring, but it all went wrong," she admitted. "My stomach became the most ripply, bulgy thing." Reid added, "I had a hernia, this huge bump next to my belly button. As a result, I couldn't wear a bikini. I lost a lot of work."

Tara Reid Had Reconstructive Surgery

Source: MEGA Tara Reid has confirmed some of the surgical procedures she underwent.

The Urban Legend actress unknowingly revealed the results of her botched surgeries while posing on a red carpet at Sean "Diddy" Combs's 35th birthday party in 2004. "That was terrible," Reid told Access Hollywood's Billy Bush. "I became known as having the ugliest b----- in the world. It was all over these websites. Millions of them." For the Days of Our Lives alum, having the whole world to see it was the last thing she wanted to happen. "The actual center part, where the areola is, instead of being a circle, it turned out to be a large square. It was horrifying," she shared, later describing its shape as "very irregular, like a goose [shaped] egg." According to Reid, she originally sought plastic surgery because one b----- was bigger than the other. In 2006, she finally underwent reconstructive surgery with a board-certified plastic surgeon. "I feel like a girl again," Reid shared after the flawed results were fixed. "I walk out of the shower now and it's like wow I'm back." She also opened up about the "horrifying" ordeal during her appearance on The View, telling Rosie O'Donnell and Joy Behar, "If I had to do it again, I never would have done it in the first place."

Tara Reid Felt 'Younger' and 'Better' After Her Smile Makeover

Source: MEGA Tara Reid said she might consider having more procedures in the future.