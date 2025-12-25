or
Tara Reid's Plastic Surgery Confessions: Every Procedure She's Admitted to Having Over the Years

Tara Reid has gone through a dramatic transformation over the years, but she has only admitted to a few of the many plastic surgeries she's rumored to have had.

Dec. 25 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Tara Reid Got Implants to Enhance Her Figure

Tara Reid has sparked plastic surgery rumors over the years.

Not all of Tara Reid's plastic surgery experiences have been positive.

The American Pie star underwent her first confirmed enhancement — a joint b----- implant and liposuction procedure — in 2004. She reportedly consulted a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills and "asked for big Bs."

However, the doctor reportedly gave her Cs, which she didn't want.

"Right after the surgery, I had some bumps along the edges of my nipples, but the doctor said, 'Don't worry. It's going to be better,'" Reid recalled.

Six months after the operation, her chest "started to get worse and worse."

"I never thought I would have nipples that looked like this," she continued.

Tara Reid Also Underwent Liposuction

The joint surgery also included body contouring on her stomach, which left Reid unhappy with the results.

"I got lipo because even though I was skinny, I wanted – I'm not going to lie – a six-pack. I had body contouring, but it all went wrong," she admitted. "My stomach became the most ripply, bulgy thing."

Reid added, "I had a hernia, this huge bump next to my belly button. As a result, I couldn't wear a bikini. I lost a lot of work."

Tara Reid Had Reconstructive Surgery

The Urban Legend actress unknowingly revealed the results of her botched surgeries while posing on a red carpet at Sean "Diddy" Combs's 35th birthday party in 2004.

"That was terrible," Reid told Access Hollywood's Billy Bush. "I became known as having the ugliest b----- in the world. It was all over these websites. Millions of them."

For the Days of Our Lives alum, having the whole world to see it was the last thing she wanted to happen.

"The actual center part, where the areola is, instead of being a circle, it turned out to be a large square. It was horrifying," she shared, later describing its shape as "very irregular, like a goose [shaped] egg."

According to Reid, she originally sought plastic surgery because one b----- was bigger than the other.

In 2006, she finally underwent reconstructive surgery with a board-certified plastic surgeon.

"I feel like a girl again," Reid shared after the flawed results were fixed. "I walk out of the shower now and it's like wow I'm back."

She also opened up about the "horrifying" ordeal during her appearance on The View, telling Rosie O'Donnell and Joy Behar, "If I had to do it again, I never would have done it in the first place."

Tara Reid Felt 'Younger' and 'Better' After Her Smile Makeover

Reid revealed during a 2016 radio interview with Jenny McCarthy that she had not had any surgery for a while. Nearly a decade later, she consulted Dr. Charles Glaser of Apa Aesthetic Los Angeles for a smile makeover.

"You're never fully dressed without a smile, so I feel great," she gushed after having 10 hand-layered porcelain veneers on her upper and lower teeth. "I feel younger. I feel better."

