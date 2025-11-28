Tara Reid's YouTuber Pal Denies Spiking Her Drink After Alleged Chicago Bar Drugging Incident

Article continues below advertisement

Tara Reid’s alleged perpetrator is pushing back after she claimed she was drugged at a Chicago hotel bar on November 23.

Sean P, the YouTube influencer named in Reid’s police report, issued a statement denying everything. He said he “met her at the hotel bar,” where they struck up a conversation, even exchanging contact information. According to his interview with TMZ, he never saw her with a drink, though he admitted he “wasn’t paying much attention” at the time.

Reid allegedly invited him outside for a cigarette, but he said she "was initially standoffish" and took "a dig at him for being a YouTuber.” He claimed she shifted her attitude only after he teased her about the infamous 2006 TMZ clip, where she was denied entry to a Hollywood club.

Once they both started feeling tipsy, Reid again asked him to step out for a smoke. When they returned to the bar, he said he went to close out his tab when Reid handed him her purse and asked him to grab her room key. Sean P claimed he “looked inside the purse and saw pills,” which led Reid to scream for security right away.

Security showed up, but he said they both told staff there was no issue. Sean P then told Reid to meet him outside for another cigarette. As they headed toward the smoking area, he claimed she suddenly collapsed, doing “a complete 180” before ending up on the floor.

As OK! previously reported, the American Pie star said she was left unconscious after someone allegedly slipped something into her drink, according to TMZ. In video obtained by the outlet, Reid was seen being taken out on a stretcher after first being placed in a wheelchair. Paramedics transported her to a hospital following the incident.

Before she was taken for treatment, she was heard yelling: "YOU DON'T KNOW WHO I AM! I AM FAMOUS! I'M AN ACTRESS!"

Reid later spoke to the outlet about what happened. She said she checked into her room Saturday night before heading down to the bar for a drink, then stepped outside to smoke. She explained she saw several YouTube vloggers in the lobby, and one joined her outside to light up.

