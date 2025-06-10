Tarek El Moussa Receives Citation After Physical Fight With Another Man in Las Vegas
Tarek El Moussa got into a physical fight in Las Vegas — but walked away with a citation, according to a new report.
A Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson revealed the altercation occurred at the Palazzo at the Venetian Resort on June 5 after El Moussa stepped in to defend a family member.
When he got into a fight with the other man involved, witnesses shared El Moussa knocked the man out by using his knee to hit his head.
Things Escalated Quickly
While it's not known what started the fight, the report notes things quickly escalated. When cops arrived, they opted not to arrest El Moussa, only giving him a citation. The person he attacked also refused medical attention.
An insider close to the HGTV star provided more details regarding what happened, saying the man he got into an altercation with got out of line with El Moussa's father, sparking the fight.
El Moussa's wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, was with him at the time but was not involved in the incident.
No Comment
To date, Tarek and his representatives have not commented on the incident in Las Vegas.
Heather Rae Turned Down 'Real Housewives'
It's no surprise Heather stayed out of the drama, as OK! reported in September 2024 she turned down the opportunity to be on The Real Housewives of Orange County for that reason.
“Well, you know, they may have reached out to me, and I’m just too busy right now,” she said at the time. “It’s just not a good place in my life to do that."
She noted she likes filming with Tarek and being "drama-free."
"Selling Sunset was a lot for me," she added of the Netflix series she was previously on, "so it’s nice to be able to just enjoy what I’m doing."
Tarek Once Called Heather by His Ex-Wife's Name
Speaking of potential drama, Tarek revealed he once inadvertently called Heather by his ex Christina Haack's name.
“Ohhhh s---. I did that once," he confessed on an episode of The Flip Off. "I’m lucky to be alive.”
Prior to the episode airing, during an interview with Extra, the correspondent turned to Heather while asking a question directed at Christina.
"That's Heather," Christina pointed out.
Tarek jumped in laughing, and said, "Don’t worry, I get confused, too! It’s not your fault."
Heather also brushed it off, stating, "It happens all the time. Every day!"