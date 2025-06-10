Tarek El Moussa Receives Citation After Physical Fight With Another Man in Las Vegas

Tarek El Moussa got into a physical fight in Las Vegas — but walked away with a citation, according to a new report.

A Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson revealed the altercation occurred at the Palazzo at the Venetian Resort on June 5 after El Moussa stepped in to defend a family member.

When he got into a fight with the other man involved, witnesses shared El Moussa knocked the man out by using his knee to hit his head.