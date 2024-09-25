Heather Rae El Moussa Declined Starring on 'RHOC' Because She's 'Too Busy Right Now'
Heather Rae El Moussa said no thanks to Housewives drama — for now.
The 37-year-old Malibu Horror Story star suggested that joining The Real Housewives of Orange County was a possibility.
“Well, you know, they may have reached out to me, and I’m just too busy right now,” she told Us Weekly on Monday, September 23.
“It’s just not a good place in my life to do that," she said.
While the idea may have intrigued her, the star is currently focused on other commitments.
Despite forming friendships with both current and former RHOC cast members, including Heather Dubrow, 55, and Gretchen Rossi, 45, the TV star revealed that she’s pretty occupied with two HGTV series, including The Flip Off, which she co-hosts with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his ex-wife, Christina Haack, 41.
“I love being able to film with my husband and be drama-free, but drama is with the houses and now maybe Christina,” Heather quipped, referring to Christina's recent split from ex Josh Hall.
“I like [being] drama-free. Selling Sunset was a lot for me, so it’s nice to be able to just enjoy what I’m doing," she said of the Netflix show, which she left after Season 7.
As for 43-year-old Tarek, who shares son Tristan with Heather and daughter Taylor and son Brayden with Christina, although he playfully remarked that he favors HGTV programming over the RHOC series, he also expressed his willingness to consider a potential opportunity with Bravo, saying, “You just never know.”
The real estate investor also talked about his and Heather's other show on HGTV.
“We actually have Season 2 of our show, The Flipping El Moussas coming out and we did 14 episodes and some of those houses were in the city of Anaheim,” he shared.
“We are really excited to showcase our work,” he continued.
The TV personality described the experience of filming with his ex-wife again as "a lot of fun."
Heather added, “We’re very competitive people, all three of us. … The dynamic has been great. It’s a real competition so it’s juicy.”
Tarek, Heather and Christina are continuing to navigate their new normal while filming the series.
“Christina and I are really in a good place,” Heather told Today.com in May.
She also emphasized that she and her husband's ex-partner have consistently prioritized their blended family, asserting that "any issues or situations" are behind them.
"From Day One we said, 'If we get along, the kids are going to thrive,' and they're thriving," the blonde babe shared.