or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Heather Rae Young
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Heather Rae El Moussa Declined Starring on 'RHOC' Because She's 'Too Busy Right Now'

heather rae el moussa declined starring rhoc too busy right now pp
Source: MEGA;BRAVO

Heather Rae El Moussa declined to be part of 'RHOC,' as she's too busy right now.

By:

Sept. 25 2024, Published 3:44 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Heather Rae El Moussa said no thanks to Housewives drama — for now.

Article continues below advertisement
heather rae el moussa declined starring rhoc too busy right now
Source: MEGA

Heather Rae El Moussa was previously on 'Selling Sunset.'

The 37-year-old Malibu Horror Story star suggested that joining The Real Housewives of Orange County was a possibility.

“Well, you know, they may have reached out to me, and I’m just too busy right now,” she told Us Weekly on Monday, September 23.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s just not a good place in my life to do that," she said.

While the idea may have intrigued her, the star is currently focused on other commitments.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite forming friendships with both current and former RHOC cast members, including Heather Dubrow, 55, and Gretchen Rossi, 45, the TV star revealed that she’s pretty occupied with two HGTV series, including The Flip Off, which she co-hosts with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his ex-wife, Christina Haack, 41.

Article continues below advertisement
heather rae el moussa declined starring rhoc too busy right now bravo
Source: BRAVO

The star hinted that she was asked to join 'RHOC.'

Article continues below advertisement

“I love being able to film with my husband and be drama-free, but drama is with the houses and now maybe Christina,” Heather quipped, referring to Christina's recent split from ex Josh Hall.

“I like [being] drama-free. Selling Sunset was a lot for me, so it’s nice to be able to just enjoy what I’m doing," she said of the Netflix show, which she left after Season 7.

Article continues below advertisement

As for 43-year-old Tarek, who shares son Tristan with Heather and daughter Taylor and son Brayden with Christina, although he playfully remarked that he favors HGTV programming over the RHOC series, he also expressed his willingness to consider a potential opportunity with Bravo, saying, “You just never know.”

Article continues below advertisement
heather tarek
Source: MEGA

The pair are on a HGTV series.

MORE ON:
Heather Rae Young

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The real estate investor also talked about his and Heather's other show on HGTV.

“We actually have Season 2 of our show, The Flipping El Moussas coming out and we did 14 episodes and some of those houses were in the city of Anaheim,” he shared.

Article continues below advertisement

“We are really excited to showcase our work,” he continued.

The TV personality described the experience of filming with his ex-wife again as "a lot of fun."

Heather added, “We’re very competitive people, all three of us. … The dynamic has been great. It’s a real competition so it’s juicy.”

Article continues below advertisement
heather rae el moussa declined starring rhoc too busy right now
Source: MEGA

Heather Rae El Moussa said she and Christina Haack are in a 'good place.'

Article continues below advertisement

Tarek, Heather and Christina are continuing to navigate their new normal while filming the series.

Article continues below advertisement

“Christina and I are really in a good place,” Heather told Today.com in May.

She also emphasized that she and her husband's ex-partner have consistently prioritized their blended family, asserting that "any issues or situations" are behind them.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"From Day One we said, 'If we get along, the kids are going to thrive,' and they're thriving," the blonde babe shared.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.