Heather Rae El Moussa Declined Starring on 'RHOC' Because She's 'Too Busy Right Now'

Heather Rae El Moussa declined to be part of 'RHOC,' as she's too busy right now.

Heather Rae El Moussa said no thanks to Housewives drama — for now.

“Well, you know, they may have reached out to me, and I’m just too busy right now,” she told Us Weekly on Monday, September 23.

The 37-year-old Malibu Horror Story star suggested that joining The Real Housewives of Orange County was a possibility.

“It’s just not a good place in my life to do that," she said.

While the idea may have intrigued her, the star is currently focused on other commitments.