Tarek El Moussa Admits He Once Called His Wife Heather by His Ex-Wife's Name Christina Haack: 'I'm Lucky to Be Alive'

Tarek El Moussa revealed he once called his wife, Heather, by his ex-wife Christina Haack's name.

In a behind-the-scenes clip shared on social media for an upcoming episode of The Flip Off, the 43-year-old real estate mogul revealed that he once accidentally called his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa , 37, by his ex-wife Christina Haack ’s name.

“What did you just say?” Tarek teased the contractor. “Say it again.”

The awkward moment happened when one of his contractors Bryan mistakenly called Heather "Christina."

Tarek laughed nervously, saying, “Ohhhh s---. I did that once. I’m lucky to be alive.”

Weeks ago, in an interview with Extra, the correspondent turned to Heather while asking a question directed at Christina.

"That's Heather," Christina quickly pointed out.

Tarek jumped in with a laugh, saying, "Don’t worry, I get confused, too! It’s not your fault."

Heather joined in, chuckling, "It happens all the time. Every day!"