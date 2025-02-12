Tarek El Moussa Admits He Once Called His Wife Heather by His Ex-Wife's Name Christina Haack: 'I'm Lucky to Be Alive'
Tarek El Moussa confessed to a cringe-worthy slip-up!
In a behind-the-scenes clip shared on social media for an upcoming episode of The Flip Off, the 43-year-old real estate mogul revealed that he once accidentally called his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, 37, by his ex-wife Christina Haack’s name.
The awkward moment happened when one of his contractors Bryan mistakenly called Heather "Christina."
“What did you just say?” Tarek teased the contractor. “Say it again.”
“Christina!” Heather responded.
Tarek laughed nervously, saying, “Ohhhh s---. I did that once. I’m lucky to be alive.”
Weeks ago, in an interview with Extra, the correspondent turned to Heather while asking a question directed at Christina.
"That's Heather," Christina quickly pointed out.
Tarek jumped in with a laugh, saying, "Don’t worry, I get confused, too! It’s not your fault."
Heather joined in, chuckling, "It happens all the time. Every day!"
As OK! previously reported, the two blonde bombshells joined forces months ago to twin in matching black tops and ripped jeans, leaning into their striking similarities for a fun promo video for The Flip Off.
"Hi, I'm Christina," Heather joked, prompting Christina to try introducing herself as the Selling Sunset star.
"Wait, that’s not right," the Christina on the Coast star quipped.
The former rivals both twirled their blonde locks as Christina playfully quipped, "It must be all that bleach."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The camera then shifted to Tarek, who, currently married to Heather and previously married to Christina, added, "Well, I guess it is confusing."
In the caption of the hilarious clip, in which he tagged both women, the Flipping 101 star joked, "I guess you're not the only ones confused."
In 2024, Christina, who divorced Tarek in 2018, addressed the ongoing comments about her striking resemblance to Heather during an interview.
“On social media, everyone’s always like, ‘Oh, they look so much alike,’ or ‘Wow, he has a type,’” she told People. “Obviously, we are both blonde, but we don’t really think that we look alike.”
While Heather and Christina now joke and even star together on screen, things weren’t always so smooth between the two. Just seven months after Tarek and Heather’s wedding in October 2021, the two women were seen in a tense argument during one of Tarek’s son Brayden’s soccer games.
But Christina cleared the air, saying, “We’ve actually been close for a while. We communicate about the kids all the time. She’s an amazing stepmom — the kids love her so much. People love to stir up drama, but the truth is, everyone’s gotten along for a long time, and co-parenting is really important to us.”
Recently, Christina even borrowed a dress from Heather for a date night with her new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca.
"Thanks for lending me the gorgeous dress @heatherreaelmoussa," she wrote in an Instagram Story, where she flaunted a strapless red lace dress. Larocca looked sharp in an all-black outfit, except for his bold red tie. The couple appeared to be at Mar-a-Lago, where they enjoyed a Lunar New Year-themed celebration.