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Taryn Manning Addresses 'One-Sided' Video of Herself 'Attacking' 'Crazy' On-Off Ex Holly Hartman: 'It's All Just a Shame'

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Source: @tarynmanning/instagram;mega

Taryn Manning was caught aggressively yelling at Holly Hartman.

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March 31 2026, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

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Taryn Manning is trying to clear the air after a video showed her allegedly attacking rumored on-off girlfriend Holly Hartman, who filmed the incident as it went down.

The drama began after a news outlet published a clip that pictured the actress shouting at Hartman as she stood over her.

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Taryn Manning Unleashes on Holly Hartman in Video

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Photo of Taryn Manning was caught scream at Holly Hartman, who claimed the actress 'attacked' her.
Source: @tarynmanning/instagram

Taryn Manning was caught scream at Holly Hartman, who claimed the actress 'attacked' her.

"Look what you’ve done to my f------ studio!" the Orange Is the New Black alum screamed in the clip obtained by TMZ, threatening to call the police.

"Call the police. I’ll show them you just attacked me," Hartman shot back.

Manning, 47, denied abusing her, with Hartman noting, "Yeah, you did. I have it," seemingly referring to the incident being recorded.

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The Actress Addresses the Shocking Video

Photo of 'I know that violence is never, ever, ever good,' the TV star said after the video went viral.
Source: @tarynmanning/instagram

'I know that violence is never, ever, ever good,' the TV star said after the video went viral.

Hours later, Manning responded with a video on her Instagram page, captioning her post, "It’s all just a shame. ❤️ @tmz_tv it would be rad to post the real story."

She also denied that Hartman was her "girlfriend."

"I know that violence is never, ever, ever good," she emphasized, claiming the video was missing "context."

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Source: @tarynmanning/instagram

Taryn Manning said the video was missing 'context' and was 'one-sided.'

The TV star alleged Hartman and another individual named Riki "bashed my windshield and slashed my tires."

"This is a 36-year-old woman that I have tried for so long, for 18 years, to try to help," Manning continued, saying she was letting Hartman stay with her because she's essentially homeless.

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Taryn Manning Claims She Was Attacked

Photo of The 'Orange Is the New Black star' declared that Holly Hartman was not her girlfriend.
Source: @tarynmanning/instagram

The 'Orange Is the New Black star' declared that Holly Hartman was not her girlfriend.

The Sons of Anarchy star, who looked a bit disheveled, also alleged that the other individual "beat the c--- out of me last week," which is why she was missing a front tooth.

"He ripped my lip... blood everywhere... I went to the hospital," she revealed.

Manning said she wasn't planning to talk about that incident publicly, but since the TMZ clip made her look like a "one-sided, violent person," she felt the need to speak up.

"It's just sad. I'm frustrated with her," Manning continued of Hartman. "She's not my family, she's not my girlfriend. Why do I have to house this random girl that was a fan that I befriended 18 years ago?"

"It’s too much. She’s crazy. It’s bad," she added.

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Inside Taryn Manning and Holly Hartman's History

Photo of Taryn Manning and Holly Hartman have a history of legal issues.
Source: mega

Taryn Manning and Holly Hartman have a history of legal issues.

Manning and Hartman have a long history.

In 2012, the actress was arrested for assaulting her rumored ex, though she escaped jail time on a plea bargain.

Another incident occurred in 2016, when Manning was accused of attacking Hartman — though she claimed that incident was just one of several. Hartman was denied a restraining order due to jurisdictional issues.

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