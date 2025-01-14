NEWS Actress Taryn Manning Shocks With Disheveled Unrecognizable Look, Sparks Concern From Fans: 'I Hope She Gets the Help She Clearly Needs' Source: @Tarynmanning/instagram;mega Taryn Manning doesn't look like her usual self.

Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning was unrecognizable when she stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday, January 13. In images posted to her Instagram Story, the actress looked somewhat dazed while sitting on top of an old parked Lexus that had a Donald Trump/J.D. Vance bumper sticker.

Source: @Tarynmanning/instagram Taryn Manning looked unrecognizable in new photos she posted to Instagram.

Manning's attire was far from her glam red carpet ensembles, as she wore a white hooded sweatshirt, a white T-shirt supporting the band Suicidal Tendencies, white baggy pants and white sneakers. The actress, 46, also donned a pair of tinted sunglasses and concealed parts of her face by wearing her hair down.

Fans were shocked by her appearance, with one person commenting, "This is sad. Hope she gets help." "Hope she gets the help she clearly needs and has the right people around her," another individual expressed, while a third said, "Oh my word, just awful to see what addiction can do to somebody. I hope she gets the help she so desperately needs." Manning has battled alcohol addiction in the past, something that interfered with her work on OITNB.

Source: mega The actress has struggled with substance abuse over the years.

This isn't the first time the Crossroads star's actions sparked worry, as in 2023, she slurred her speech in an Instagram video detailing her affair with a married man. After graphically revealing their intimate moments together, Manning said his wife threatened to file a restraining order against her and get her arrested. "Don’t you ever threaten me. I will you show how I do," the TV star replied. "Don’t you ever threaten me when your husband came to me."

Source: @tarynmanning/instagram Manning sparked concern from fans over her appearance.

She also told the man's wife, "You should be scared of me." The next day, she deleted the upload and apologized for "exposing my situation." "Over the past few days, I’ve had some time to reflect on the situation I’ve been dealing with," she stated. "I was deeply hurt and handled things on a public platform when I should’ve just dealt with them quietly with the support of my friends and family."

Source: mega The star struggled to stay sober while filming 'Orange Is the New Black.'

"I know what I did was wrong, but the heart makes you do crazy things sometimes," Manning continued. "I am sorry for exposing my situation; I am not sorry for how I live." In 2021, she became engaged to Anne Cline, but the pair called it off just two months later.