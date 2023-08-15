Mario Lopez Makes Fun of Taryn Manning After Actress Goes on Bizarre NSFW Rant: 'Actors Out Here Wild'n'
Mario Lopez joked about his hopes for the ongoing WGA strike to be over after Orange is the New Black actress Taryn Manning went on an NSFW rant about having an affair with a married man.
"This writers strike needs to end," the Saved by the Bell star tweeted on Tuesday, August 15, alongside an article covering Manning's awkward tirade. "Actors out here wild’n TF out…"
In the since-deleted rant, Manning claimed that "for about three nights in a row" she was "licking [a man's] b-------," revealing that she did it because "he liked it" and she "didn't mind doing it."
"Is that weird? That is what demons do," she quipped.
Manning claimed she was "so in love" with the man that she drove "all the way to Newport Beach" in Southern California so that she could buy him a boat, insisting that he was "fingerb------" her on the drive.
The only bump in their relationship was the man's wife, who she claimed called her a "lunatic." After the woman allegedly threatened to get a restraining order against her, Manning said she retorted, "Anyway, so I’ve been licking your man’s b------- for weeks on end because he likes it a lot and I do it to him and he comes to me and it happens."
A few days after the strange string of confessions, the Karen actress issued a public apology via Instagram.
"Over the past few days, I've had some time to reflect on the situation I’ve been dealing with," she wrote on Monday, August 14. "I was deeply hurt and handled things on a public platform when I should’ve dealt with them quietly with the support of my close friends and family."
"I started a relationship with somebody who was married and told me he would leave his wife," Manning explained later in the lengthy message. "In the end, I found out that wasn’t possible."
"I pride myself on being an ethical and kind person. I know what I did was wrong, but the heart makes you do crazy things sometimes," she continued. "I hope to find somebody who cherishes me the way I adore them. A healthy type of love. A love that isn't so blind that it forces me to be somebody I'm not ... I am asking everyone to please give me my privacy so I can heal and mend my heart."