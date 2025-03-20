Tate McRae Flaunts Her Figure in String Bikini While on Tour in Mexico City: Photos
Tate McRae had a blast when she went south of the border for a recent performance.
On Thursday, March 20, the singer uploaded several snaps from her trip to Mexico City, where besides belting out her hits onstage, she explored the area and relaxed with pals.
"Mexico City ilyyyyyyyy💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽," the star, 21, captioned the post, which included a sultry picture of McRae sitting pretty in a red one-shoulder minidress that showed off her long legs.
Another shot pictured the Canada native getting drinks with a friend and one from a hotel room where she pulled down her pants slightly to expose her bikini bottoms.
During the trip, she rocked a sequined plaid print string bikini while tanning outside and taking a dip in the pool.
It looks like boyfriend The Kid Laroi, also 21, didn't tag along for the trip, as he wasn't seen in any of the images.
The "Greedy" vocalist also donned a green two-piece swimsuit and took a mirror selfie to show off her behind.
Fans raved over the photos, with one declaring in the comments section, "Stop it you are PERFECT😍."
"So d--- pretty," insisted another, with other admirers begging her to perform in their countries.
- Tate McRae Admits It Is 'Very Nerve-Wracking' To Be Vulnerable When Writing Lyrics: 'If I Am Not Personal With It, Then It Doesn't Feel Like A Real Tate Song'
- Cassadee Pope Says Writing Her Latest Album Was a 'Freeing Process' After Leaving Country Music: 'I Am Much Happier'
- Singer Faouzia Wants To 'Set An Example That Anything Is Possible': 'I Hope To Show This With My Journey'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The pop star sings several of her new songs on tour after releasing her third album, So Close to What, last month.
In a recent interview with The Independent, McRae explained how putting together her latest disc was much different than when she did so in previous years.
"I was thrown into hundreds of writing sessions with hundreds of people being like, ‘This is the artist that you are.’ And that was really confusing. For a second there I forgot what kind of music I like and what artists I like," she said of working on past songs. "I was just listening to everyone else’s favorite song. Everyone has a different idea of who they think you are and what they think your sound is."
These days, "I feel so much more confident in my taste and the way I am as a person," the brunette beauty insisted.
"I started writing music when I was 16, I really knew nothing," the vocalist confessed. "I didn’t really know what the f--- releasing a debut album meant. I was so young."
Due to her catchy hits and killer dance moves, the starlet is often compared to Britney Spears — something she has mixed feelings about.
"I find that flattering and scary," McRae admitted. "It’s such a crazy statement because no one can compare to Britney Spears. It’s like comparing someone to Michael Jackson! That’s the blueprint!”