Tate McRae Rocks a Bikini During Fun Adventure With Boyfriend Kid Laroi and Pal Olivia Rodrigo: Photos
Tate McRae had a ball while kicking back with her boyfriend, The Kid LAROI, pal Olivia Rodrigo and a few more friends.
On Sunday, January 19, the "Greedy" singer shared photos from her adventure, including one of herself floating in the water, a few from a restaurant and one on a boat alongside her loved ones.
"🧜♀️🧜♀️🧜♀️🧜♀️🧜♀️🧜♀️🧜♀️🪄🪄🪄🫀🫀🫀🫀 i almost cried at that waterfall," McRae, 21 captioned the upload, referring to one of the scenic areas they visited.
Her boyfriend, also 21, posted images from their time together as well, including one mirror selfie that showed him shirtless next to his bikini-clad girlfriend.
"Love youuuuu," 21-year-old Rodrigo — who brought along boyfriend Louis Partridge, 21 — commented on McRae's post, while one fan told the "It's ok I'm ok" crooner, "you are GLOWING!!! we love to see it 💖."
"Liv + T8... The most ICONIC duo ever🙌🙌," another fan penned of the ladies' friendship, while Maddie Ziegler wrote, "love you girls ❤️."
The Kid LAROI — whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard — and McRae first sparked dating rumors in early 2024, but they didn't become Instagram official until July 2024.
"Happy 21st birthday 🥲❤️," the Australian vocalist wrote on social media for her special day. "You make me better! I love yoooouuu @tatemcrae."
She returned the favor two months later for his own birthday, gushing, "@thekidlaroi i love you soooooo much <3 so grateful for u."
Also in August, the two performed a duet of LAROI's tune "Without You" during McRae's concert at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
"Would you guys be OK if I brought someone out to sing a song with me?" she asked the audience, to which her beau came walking onto the stage, prompting the two to share a hug and kiss.
"This is our first time singing together," she revealed, as LAROI admitted, "I’m so f------ nervous."
This past September, a source revealed the singers were "so in love" after they attended the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards together in New York.
"They entered holding hands, never leaving each other’s side as they stopped to greet fans. They continued to pack on the PDA while sitting front row alongside some of the world’s biggest performers," the source spilled to a news outlet at the time.
McRae previously dated NHL player Cole Sillinger, 21, from 2021 to 2023.