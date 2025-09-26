Is Tate McRae's New Song 'Tit for Tat' About Her Ex The Kid LAROI? Singer Savagely Claps Back at Rocker

Article continues below advertisement

Tate McRae's new song “Tit for Tat” — released on September 26 — appears to diss her ex-boyfriend The Kid LAROI. In his song, "A Cold Play," which dropped on September 5, LAROI sings, “Who was I to think that I could fix you, baby?” Later in the song, he says, “I still love you, that’s how I feel at my core," in addition to, “Now you’re taking distance and it’s hard to take.”

Inside Tate McRae's New Lyrics

Source: Tate McRae/YouTube Tate McRae seemingly tells The Kid LAROI to 'kiss' her 'a--' in her new song 'Tit for Tat.'

He also continues to say “fix you” over and over again. When the song was released, McRae shared the following message on her Instagram Story: “Tit for Tat out. Wrote this song 2 weeks ago in Nashville on tour. Finding inspiration everywhere I go. Go listen now.” While she hasn’t confirmed the song is in response to LAROI, one lyric implies it's about him. “Let’s go song for song, let’s go back to back, Fix your f------- self, kiss my a-- for that," she sings. McRae also appears to react to LAROI’s “I still love you” lyric, as she sings, “Thought I might love you again, see how I feel. Now that you’re acting like that, I never will.”

When Did The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae Start Dating?

Source: MEGA The former flames were rumored to be dating in early 2024.

LAROI and McRae were rumored to be dating in early 2024, when she was spotted wearing his shirt in a mirror selfie she shared on Instagram. He commented with a sunglass emoji. Soon after, they were spotted on a date and spent Super Bowl weekend together. In April 2024, during one of his concerts, LAROI confirmed the pair were together. “I need everybody in here to sing this as loud as they can because my girlfriend’s here tonight, and I don’t want to look lame,” he told the crowd as cameras panned to the pop star.

Why Did the Pair Split?

Source: MEGA The Kid LAROI appeared on Tate McRae's 2025 album, 'So Close to What.'

The pair continued dating into 2025 and even collaborated on the track “I Know Love” off McRae’s latest album, So Close to What. In July, breakup rumors swirled after a gossip site claimed LAORI was seen holding hands with another woman. This news came fresh on the heels of McRae wrapping the European leg of her tour and celebrating her birthday weekend without him.

The Kid Laroi Claimed He Was on 'Good Terms' With Tate McRae

so yall know I have NOTHING to do with this and I DO NOT co sign this behavior whatsoever. working to get these removed. pic.twitter.com/rIY6c8bw3R — laroi (@thekidlaroi) July 25, 2025 Source: @thekidlaroi/X The rockstar denied paying for slanderous posts about Tate McRae.