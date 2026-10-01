or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Tate McRae
OK LogoPHOTOS

Tate McRae Goes Topless in Low-Rise Shorts for Sultry Photos as She Launches Her First-Ever Perfume

pic of tate mcrae
Source: MEGA; MARIO SORRENTI; @TATEMCRAE/INSTAGRAM

Tate McRae released a new fragrance with a spicy campaign.

Oct. 1 2026, Updated 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tate McRae is entering her beauty mogul era!

The “Greedy” singer, 23, went topless for a sultry new campaign celebrating the launch of her first-ever fragrance, TATE 01, on Thursday, October 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Tate McRae launched her first-ever fragrance ever.
Source: MARIO SORRENTI; @TATEMCRAE/INSTAGRAM

Tate McRae launched her first-ever fragrance ever.

In one of the striking photos, McRae posed in a beachfront pool wearing only a pair of black shorts, strategically covering her chest with her arms as she stared into the camera. Her brunette locks were soaking wet, while she kept her glam minimal for the steamy shoot.

“Tate 01 my debut fragrance is out now. Shot by the incredible @mario_sorrenti,” McRae captioned the Instagram post.

A second close-up showed McRae smiling as she held up the perfume bottle, writing, “My baby my bottle.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tate McRae Stripped Down for Her New Fragrance Campaign

Image of Tate McRae kept her glam minimal for the steamy shoot.
Source: MARIO SORRENTI; @TATEMCRAE/INSTAGRAM

Tate McRae kept her glam minimal for the steamy shoot.

The topless snap wasn't McRae's only skin-baring moment from the campaign.

In a video promoting TATE 01, the pop star modeled several looks while posing by the pool, on the beach and around a white coastal home. At one point, McRae went topless in denim shorts, while other scenes featured her rocking a black one-piece swimsuit, a little black dress and a black bikini.

The campaign was photographed by Mario Sorrenti and inspired by the effortless sensuality of 1990s supermodel imagery. The photos were shot in St. Barts and intended to capture both softness and confidence.

MORE ON:
Tate McRae

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Tate McRae has never been shy about showing off her figure
Source: @TATEMCRAE/INSTAGRAM

Tate McRae has never been shy about showing off her figure

The fragrance itself is similarly personal to McRae.

“Creating a fragrance is the pinnacle of being a pop singer in my head,” she told a news publication, explaining that launching her own scent had long been a dream of hers.

As OK! previously reported, McRae has never been shy about showing off her figure, as she's previously shared several bikini-clad photos from her tropical vacations.

Tate McRae Says TATE 01 Is 'Addictive'

Image of Tate McRae continues working on her fourth studio album.
Source: @TATEMCRAE/INSTAGRAM

Tate McRae continues working on her fourth studio album.

For her first venture into fragrance, McRae partnered with Scent Beauty and Givaudan master perfumers Adriana Medina and Antoine Maisondieu to develop TATE 01.

The aromatic woody fragrance opens with bergamot and clary sage before transitioning into white florals, warm amber, creamy tonka bean, sandalwood and soft woods. The formula also features ISO E Super, which interacts with a wearer's skin chemistry to create a more personalized scent. PR Newswire

The launch comes as McRae continues working on her fourth studio album following the conclusion of her Miss Possessive World Tour. The perfume has even become part of the “world-building” process surrounding her next musical era.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.