Tate McRae Goes Topless in Low-Rise Shorts for Sultry Photos as She Launches Her First-Ever Perfume

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Tate McRae is entering her beauty mogul era! The “Greedy” singer, 23, went topless for a sultry new campaign celebrating the launch of her first-ever fragrance, TATE 01, on Thursday, October 1.

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Source: MARIO SORRENTI; @TATEMCRAE/INSTAGRAM Tate McRae launched her first-ever fragrance ever.

In one of the striking photos, McRae posed in a beachfront pool wearing only a pair of black shorts, strategically covering her chest with her arms as she stared into the camera. Her brunette locks were soaking wet, while she kept her glam minimal for the steamy shoot. “Tate 01 my debut fragrance is out now. Shot by the incredible @mario_sorrenti,” McRae captioned the Instagram post. A second close-up showed McRae smiling as she held up the perfume bottle, writing, “My baby my bottle.”

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Tate McRae Stripped Down for Her New Fragrance Campaign

Source: MARIO SORRENTI; @TATEMCRAE/INSTAGRAM Tate McRae kept her glam minimal for the steamy shoot.

The topless snap wasn't McRae's only skin-baring moment from the campaign. In a video promoting TATE 01, the pop star modeled several looks while posing by the pool, on the beach and around a white coastal home. At one point, McRae went topless in denim shorts, while other scenes featured her rocking a black one-piece swimsuit, a little black dress and a black bikini. The campaign was photographed by Mario Sorrenti and inspired by the effortless sensuality of 1990s supermodel imagery. The photos were shot in St. Barts and intended to capture both softness and confidence.

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Source: @TATEMCRAE/INSTAGRAM Tate McRae has never been shy about showing off her figure

The fragrance itself is similarly personal to McRae. “Creating a fragrance is the pinnacle of being a pop singer in my head,” she told a news publication, explaining that launching her own scent had long been a dream of hers. As OK! previously reported, McRae has never been shy about showing off her figure, as she's previously shared several bikini-clad photos from her tropical vacations.

Tate McRae Says TATE 01 Is 'Addictive'

Source: @TATEMCRAE/INSTAGRAM Tate McRae continues working on her fourth studio album.