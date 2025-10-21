Tate McRae Spreads Her Legs in Revealing Red Outfit After New York City Show: Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Tate McRae knows how to catch people's attention. After her sold-out Miss Possessive Tour stop at Madison Square Garden on October 18, the “Greedy” singer lit up Instagram with a set of sultry post-show photos.

Source: @tatemcrae/Instagram Tate McRae showed off a red outfit after her New York concert.

“Meeeee after New York show 💃💃💃,” she captioned the series, showing off her bold, head-turning red outfit. McRae rocked a long-sleeved red crop top paired with matching high-cut shorts as she spread her toned legs. She completed the fiery look with red leg warmers and metallic silver heels that shimmered under the lights. Her wavy hair and effortless glam made the whole look scream pop star perfection.

In one photo, the 22-year-old Canadian singer laid on the floor with her hand on her chest. In another, she struck a playful pose by a clothing rack, flaunting her outfit.

Source: @tatemcrae/Instagram The singer's new single 'Tit for Tat' might be about The Kid LAROI.

The post instantly blew up, racking in more than 800,000 likes within hours. “Hot ❤️❤️❤️,” one user gushed, while another wrote, “ugh you are just everything. and😍♥️ RED ❤️‍🔥❤️👏🙌🏼.”

A third added, “ate i am begging you please please come back to australia i miss you so much,” while another fan chimed in, “The red on you is Chef’s kiss❤️.”

Source: @tatemcrae/Instagram The former flames dated through 2024 but split quietly in 2025.

The eye-catching post comes right after fans started connecting the dots between McRae’s new single “Tit for Tat” and her ex The Kid LAROI. In his own song, “A Cold Play,” released September 5, LAROI sings, “Who was I to think that I could fix you, baby?” and “I still love you, that’s how I feel at my core.” Fans noticed how he repeated the words “fix you” several times, prompting McRae to seemingly fire back.

When “Tit for Tat” dropped, McRae took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “Tit for Tat out. Wrote this song 2 weeks ago in Nashville on tour. Finding inspiration everywhere I go. Go listen now.” She never confirmed it was about the rapper, but the lyrics are telling. “Let’s go song for song, let’s go back to back, Fix your f------- self, kiss my a-- for that,” she sings in one verse. In another line that seems to respond to his “I still love you” lyric, McRae fires back, “Thought I might love you again, see how I feel. Now that you’re acting like that, I never will.”

Source: @tatemcrae/Instagram The Kid LAROI later said they were still on 'good terms.'

The pair first sparked dating rumors in early 2024 when McRae was spotted wearing his shirt in a mirror selfie. LAROI commented with a sunglasses emoji, fueling speculation even more. Soon after, they were seen out on a date and later spent Super Bowl weekend together. By April 2024, the rapper confirmed their romance during a concert. “I need everybody in here to sing this as loud as they can because my girlfriend’s here tonight, and I don’t want to look lame,” he told the crowd as cameras panned to McRae.