Tate McRae Nearly Spills Out of Her Bikini in Hot Photos

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Tate McRae is soaking up the sun! The singer recently gave fans a peek at her tropical vacation, sharing a collection of photos from what appeared to be a relaxing seaside getaway. Among the standout snapshots was a stunning bikini photo that quickly grabbed attention online.

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Source: @tatemcrae/Instagram Tate McRae shared a series of vacation photos, including a standout bikini snapshot.

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In the eye-catching image, the "Greedy" hitmaker posed at an outdoor table overlooking the ocean while wearing a black-and-white patterned string bikini. McRae sat cross-legged with crystal-blue water and rocky shoreline views behind her. The swimsuit highlighted her toned figure, while the plunging bikini top nearly revealed more than intended as she casually posed for the camera. She completed the vacation-ready look with oversized sunglasses and loose, beachy waves, perfectly matching the laid-back atmosphere of the trip.

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Inside Her Tropical Getaway

Source: @tatemcrae/Instagram The singer showed off her toned physique while enjoying a tropical seaside getaway.

The bikini snap was just one of many moments McRae shared from her travels. Elsewhere in the carousel, the pop star posted candid selfies, photos with friends and several wellness-focused moments. One impressive image showed her balancing in a headstand on a yoga mat beside the water, proving she still makes fitness a priority even while on vacation. The singer also shared a mirror selfie and several carefree snapshots exploring the beautiful destination. It didn't take long for followers to react to the photos. “summer angel 😍👼🏽,” one wrote. Another added, “Stunning ❤️.” “That face card 😮‍💨,” a third mentioned.

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The Workout Routine Behind Her Physique

Source: @tatemcrae/Instagram Tate McRae has credited her fitness routine, which includes weight training, cardio and wellness recovery practices.

McRae has been open about the effort she puts into maintaining her health and fitness. In a previous interview, she revealed that staying active is a key part of her daily routine. "Each morning, I wake up, make breakfast, and then work out around 9 a.m." she told Women's Health in an April 2024 interview. "I try to finish my workout by 10:30 a.m., then aim to take a few quiet moments in the sauna or ice bath." The performer also explained that exercise has become an important part of her social life. "We work out all the time," McRae said on a January 2024 episode of Jake Shane's "Therapuss" podcast. "It's also, like, the source of our happiness.” "I like to switch up my workout routine at the gym each day," she told Women's Health. "Some days I'm focused on weight training with my trainer, and other times I am working on my cardio on the treadmill at home."

How McRae Stays Healthy on Tour

Source: @tatemcrae/Instagram The performer said self-care remains one of the most important parts of maintaining her confidence and overall well-being.