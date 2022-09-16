Tayler Holder: Why I'm Finally Addressing Those Baseless Rumors

When addressing why he hasn’t spoken up while these unproven rumors continue to swirl, he admitted, “maybe I should have,” before noting, “no one will understand to the extent of where my mental state was during all of this, how much pressure was on me with speaking up and how scared I was because the whole world was against me... and still is frankly.”

Explaining that he’s been “hushed” and “forced” to stay quiet for so long in the hope that it will all go away, the “I Hope” singer acknowledged that he’s “still f**king dealing with it every day of my life.”