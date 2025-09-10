REALITY TV NEWS Taylor Frankie Paul's Alleged Trump Supporter Status Resurfaces as She's Named New Bachelorette Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul's status as an alleged Donald Trump supporter resurfaced hours after the 'Mormon Wives' alum was named ABC's latest 'Bachelorette' lead. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 10 2025, Published 4:34 p.m. ET

Taylor Frankie Paul's Alleged Trump Supporter Status Resurfaced

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul was allegedly outed as a Trump supporter.

In a screenshot captured by the post’s creator, Paul allegedly wrote in a comment on social media, “YES TRUMP ALL THE WAY.” According to the photo, Paul made the comment 257 weeks ago. “Taylor Frankie Paul is a known Trump supporter,” the user captioned the post. “On top of everything else that makes this a disgusting choice (history of abuse, hurt her child, horrific family), this show really chose a Trump supporter for us to ‘root for.’ Nope.”

Fans Debated Taylor Frankie Paul's Casting

Source: mega Fans were divided about Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' casting.

Fans were divided, debating whether Paul’s “controversial” status would boost ratings for the franchise. “Her being so controversial is why i’m tuning into this season 😭 she won’t make it boring,” one commenter wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “She’s Mormon. If she wasn’t a Trump supporter, I’d be surprised.” “On the one hand I kind of understand having contestants from a variety of backgrounds and political views,” a third offered of an additional perspective. “Especially since some conservative people are very interested in finding a partner and truly getting married. But supporting Trump, especially during this time, is abhorrent.”

Taylor Frankie Paul Was Casted as 'The Bachelorette' Lead

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul's casting on 'The Bachelorette' was considered controversial by many.

Paul’s casting as the Bachelorette lead was considered controversial by many, considering she was at the center of a soft-swinging scandal and arrested for domestic violence in 2023 after an incident with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. At the time, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives alum was accused of throwing a chair at him, which allegedly hit one of her kids. The arrest played out during an episode of the show in late 2024.

Taylor Frankie Paul Addressed Her Arrest

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul opened up about the arrest on 'Call Her Daddy.'