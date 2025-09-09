ENTERTAINMENT Why Fans Are Convinced 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Taylor Frankie Paul Is the Next 'Bachelorette' Source: MEGA Bachelor Nation fans are convinced 'Secret Wives of Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie Paul may be the next lead handing out roses on 'The Bachelorette.' Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 9 2025, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

Could there be a Bachelorette and Secret Wives of Mormon Wives crossover coming soon? Fans are convinced Taylor Frankie Paul may be the next lead handing out roses on The Bachelorette.

Alex Cooper Sparked Rumors of a Major ‘Bachelor’ Announcement

Source: @alexcooper/Instagram Alex Cooper sparked major 'Bachelor' rumors after a cryptic post.

The speculation began after “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper took to Instagram to share a cryptic post on Monday, September 8. “Change of plans 🌹,” she captioned the video clip, using a rose emoji to seemingly nod to the ABC franchise. In the video, Cooper used a knife to cut into a cake decorated with the words, “Chapter 30,” which coincides with The Bachelor being in its 30th season. Grant Ellis formerly led the 29th season, which is the most recent installment. In the gender reveal-styled cake, Cooper lifted the pastry to her face, only to be surprised by pink frosting instead of blue. “Wait, why’s it pink?” she asked the camera.

Fans Had Guesses About the Announcement

Cooper quickly slammed rumors that she was pregnant in the comments section, so fans were convinced the announcement had something to do with Bachelor Nation. “I’m guessing ABC may have switched up and have The Bachelorette season instead of The Bachelor. Which brings me to: new bachelorette announcement on the pod? 🤔,” one fan reacted to the post. Another added, “Lots of momtok comments, could one of them be the bachelorette 👀.” “Seems like the SLOMW know what’s happening,” a third said.

Why Do Fans Think Taylor Frankie Paul is the Next ‘Bachelorette’?

Source: MEGA Fans believe Taylor Frankie Paul could be a possible lead on the new season of 'The Bachelorette.'

Fans quickly suspected the “change of plans” hinted at in Cooper’s post pointed to The Bachelor season 30 instead being a new season of The Bachelorette. Social media users shared their theories about Paul being on the dating show since multiple SLOMW cast members quickly jumped into the comments section of the post. “Oop!” Demi Engemann wrote, adding a side eye emoji. Meanwhile, Jessi Ngatikaura also dropped her own side eye under the post.

Fans Also Guessed Maria Georgas

Source: @mariageorgas/Instagram Maria Georgas starred on the 28th season of 'The Bachelor.'