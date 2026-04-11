Taylor Frankie Paul Custody Drama: Why a Judge Ordered Supervised Visits Amid 'Mormon Wives' Fallout
April 11 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET
The off-screen drama surrounding The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has taken a serious turn, with a judge ordering supervised visits for Taylor Frankie Paul as her custody battle with ex Dakota Mortensen intensifies.
The ruling comes amid dueling allegations of domestic violence, a temporary protective order, and a production pause on the hit Hulu series, turning a reality TV storyline into a real-life legal saga with high stakes.
A Utah judge ruled that Paul’s time with the couple’s young son, Ever, will be limited to supervised visits of up to eight hours per week until a follow-up hearing later this month.
Why the Court Ordered Supervised Visits
“Supervision is a safeguard,” explains Randall M. Kessler, Founding Partner at Kessler & Solomiany and author of Divorce: Protect Yourself, Your Kids and Your Future. “If a court imposes supervision, it is not a finding of guilt. Rather it means there is enough reason for possible concern and the court must act in the best interests of the children.”
Claire Banks of Spodek Law Group, who is not involved in the case, adds that these orders are often temporary.
“It’s a signal that the court sees a potential risk and is putting guardrails in place while the facts are still being developed,” she says.
- Taylor Frankie Paul Being Investigated Over Allegations of a Third Domestic Violence Incident: Report
- 'Truly Insane': Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex Dakota Mortensen Infuriates Fans for Scoring Reality Series After Her 'Bachelorette' Season Was Axed
- 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Mikayla Matthews Reveals Dark Childhood Secret
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A Case Fueled by Allegations on Both Sides
Paul was granted a temporary protective order requiring Mortensen to stay at least 100 feet away from her and prohibiting all communication until their next court date. Mortensen has made his own allegations of abuse, and both sides have presented conflicting accounts of past incidents.
Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman describes the situation as “a custody case on steroids.”
“Custody battles are very emotional for parents and they are both 'drama queens',” Lieberman says. “The judge even acknowledged having ‘concerns both ways’ in determining the best course of action for these co-parents.”
What Happens Next in Family Court
With supervised visitation now in place, the case is entering a phase of closer judicial oversight. That can include monitored visits, compliance reviews, and potentially further evaluations before any long-term custody decisions are made.
“Family court operates on allegations long before findings,” Banks explains. “Custody decisions are driven by risk management in real time, not by waiting for a full trial record.”
Kessler notes that outcomes can shift depending on what supervisors observe during visits.
“Often, after a period of supervision, the court can feel more assured that there is no wrongdoing,” he says. “And sometimes it is the opposite.”
All three experts agreed that maintaining the privacy of the child is paramount, no matter how high-profile the parents.
“It’s important to remember that family court operates on allegations long before findings,” Banks says. “Coverage should reflect that distinction, avoid unnecessary detail about the child, and respect the fact that much of this process is designed to remain confidential for a reason.”