Why 'Vanderpump Villa' Is Editing Out Taylor Frankie Paul's Baby Daddy Dakota Mortensen Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

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The upcoming season of Vanderpump Villa is making a notable behind-the-scenes change before it even airs, as producers move to remove cast member Dakota Mortensen from the show amid an ongoing domestic violence investigation. The decision, first reported by Variety, confirmed just weeks before the Hulu series returns, underscores how real-life controversies continue to reshape reality TV storylines in real time.

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Dakota Mortensen Cut From Season 3

Source: MEGA Lisa Vanderpump said removing Dakota Mortensen did not affect the storyline.

Mortensen “will not be part of the upcoming season” of Vanderpump Villa, with his storyline edited out of Season 3, which premieres April 16 on Hulu. The move comes as scrutiny intensifies around Mortensen’s relationship with his ex, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul. Mortensen, 33, is being removed from the final cut amid the ongoing domestic violence investigation involving the pair, with authorities confirming that allegations have been made by both Paul and Mortensen. Lisa Vanderpump, who executive produces and leads the series, downplayed the impact of the edit. Mortensen “didn't really have a big storyline” and removing him “hasn't affected the story,” she told People.

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Lisa Vanderpump Explains the Decision

Source: MEGA The decision followed scrutiny tied to controversies around the cast member.

“We don’t want to shine a spotlight on something that’s been so controversial when we have so much great content,” she told the outlet, adding that the show is already “ready to go.” She explained that Mortensen only had a “brief storyline of an interaction with somebody else,” which producers scaled back following the controversy. “We've got so much ‘feel good factor’ and so much story content anyway,” Vanderpump said. “There’s a lot of humor in it, there’s a lot of funny, s--- time and it's a great show. It's great entertainment.”

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The Investigation and Fallout

Source: @dakota_mortensen/INSTAGRAM Networks halted projects involving Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen amid renewed controversy.

The editing decision follows a series of developments involving Mortensen and Paul, who share a 2-year-old son. Their relationship has long been turbulent and publicly documented. Paul was previously arrested for aggravated assault in 2024 following a physical altercation with Mortensen, though the incident itself was not aired. More recently, a 2023 video surfaced showing Paul throwing stools at Mortensen while her child was present, further fueling controversy. Hulu paused filming on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, while ABC pulled Paul’s already-filmed season of The Bachelorette just days before its scheduled premiere.

Conflicting Statements From Both Sides

Source: Hulu/YOUTUBE The controversy added pressure ahead of Hulu’s new season launch.