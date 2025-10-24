Mom on Fire! Taylor Frankie Paul's Hottest Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Rocking Her Black Outfit

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul uses hot photos as thumbnails for her Instagram Reels.

Taylor Frankie Paul shows she is one of the hottest Mormon moms out there! In a thumbnail of an Instagram clip, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star flaunted her fit figure in a black bra top and matching leggings that hugged her silhouette. She also winked and smiled while taking the sizzling mirror selfie. "'A mom of what?' BYE 🌹," she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Living Barbie

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul showcases her slim figure on Instagram.

In another thumbnail, Paul showed off her enviable figure in a light blue long-sleeved top with a deep V-neckline, exposing her cleavage. She completed the look with denim jeans and a white baseball cap. She wrote, "Utah 10 life isn't in the cards for me, but I got personality so I'm good, can I have my crocs back please?"

Article continues below advertisement

Summer Ready

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram In January, she revealed she does not work out because she does not consume enough calories.

The mom-of-three highlighted her washboard abs while sporting a patterned two-piece bikini. During an Instagram Q&A in January, she responded to a fan's question about how she maintains her slim physique. "I don't work out because I don't eat enough calories to be burning them. No diet, just stress," Paul revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Fit From All Angles

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul also shared how she coped following her breakup from Dakota Mortensen.

Paul showcased her toned back and plump behind in a form-fitting strapless top and leggings in a May update. She offered a clear view of her figure by holding her long hair up, setting pulses racing.

Article continues below advertisement

Birthday Girl

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram She was previously married to Tate Paul.

Paul celebrated her birthday with her costars, including Jessi Ngatikaura and Jen Affleck, in May 2024. At the outing, she commanded attention in a purple dress with sparkly embellishments. The gown also featured a plunging neckline and a high slit on one side. For her footwear, she chose white boots that complemented her white shoulder bag. "Thirty and thriving. I heard thirties are the best years," she captioned the upload.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Daring Bikini!

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul has three children.

In July 2023, the mom-of-three sizzled in a skimpy patterned swimsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

Eye-Popping

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram She has been announced as the new Bachelorette.

While vacationing in Waikiki, Paul put on a jaw-dropping display in a tropical print swimsuit, which allowed her sun-kissed figure to be on full display. "Good morning from Hawaii🌴 please send any and all yummy food recommendations," she asked her followers.

Article continues below advertisement

Inspiring Her Fans

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul is a TikToker.

In an August 2020 post, Paul wrote a heartwarming message to her fans alongside a photo of herself in a bikini. "Look you'll have people that will say your hair is too long, too short, you're too skinny, too thick, average looking, whatever it may be we're not here to please anyone's opinions of us," she wrote. "Confidence is owning and feeling comfortable in your own skin without any validation from anyone." Paul added in the caption, "I absolutely love this postpartum body of mine, I will never fit in some jeans again but I'm here for it. I feel feminine and love that my body has given me two beautiful babies. I have a long way to but I've accepted the change❤️."

Article continues below advertisement

Blooming Mom

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul has been open about her involvement in a swinging scandal.

A very pregnant Paul posed in a two-piece leopard print bikini and a matching headband months before giving birth to her son Owen. She shared with her fans, "Bump date: set our due date yesterday so he will be here in 6 weeks at the latest and going to see his lil face tomorrow in 3D. And hopefully finishing this nursery now that things are coming back to normal. Ah I'm impatiently waiting for you baby boy and I'm so uncomfortable I could cry all day, but what can you do. 🤷🏻‍♀️."

Article continues below advertisement

Look at That Bump!

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul currently stars in 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'