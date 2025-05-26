Reality Star Jen Affleck Claims She's 'Kind of' Related to Ben Affleck — But Is She, Really?

When Jen Affleck burst onto the reality TV scene in 2024 with her debut on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, people on social media asked this burning question: Are she and her husband, Zac Affleck, linked to A-list superstar Ben Affleck?

Both Jen and Zac have had their say on the matter, but the truth appears to be as tangled as a soap opera plot.

Zac tackled the family connection during the show's second season, while his wife, Jen, fervently sparked interest with some eyebrow-raising claims. Here’s everything we know about the speculation surrounding the Affleck family tree.