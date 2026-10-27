Taylor Frankie Paul Says She Would Film 'The Bachelorette' Again Despite ABC Axing Her First Season From Airing: 'Why Not!'

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Taylor Frankie Paul would still love to star in The Bachelorette despite all the drama. The reality TV star candidly answered questions about her future with the fan-favorite show, after her season was axed by ABC earlier this year.

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Taylor Frankie Paul Still Wants Her Season of 'The Bachelorette' to Air

Source: @TAYLORFRANKIEPAUL/INSTAGRAM Taylor Frankie Paul still wants her season to air.

"You filmed an entire season of The Bachelorette. Do you want to see that season released?" TMZ asked Paul after spotting her at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport. "Yes, absolutely. 100 percent," the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives alum replied. She continued, "Yeah, I mean, not just for me, but there was all the men that came out and did it. They want to see it, of course. And then everyone that put work into it. You have a showrunner, production crew, and I feel for them. That's their work. There's a lot of work that goes into this."

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Taylor Frankie Paul Would Film a Second Season of 'The Bachelorette'

Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul would film a second season.

However, if her season never sees the light of day, Paul shared that she'd be down to film a second one. "Well, they better release it!" she quipped. "And, yes. I've teased about it. I'm like, I guess round two?" She added, "I say why not."

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Why Taylor Frankie Paul's Season Was Axed

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul was arrested.

Paul filmed an entire season of The Bachelorette, which was scheduled to air starting in March. However, around the same time, allegations of domestic violence were leveled against the TikTok influencer, per BBC News. Footage from 2023 showing an altercation between her and her ex Dakota Mortensen came out, and Paul was arrested as a result, eventually pleading guilty to aggravated assault. Paul and Mortensen share son Ever, 2, while the MomTok star is also mom to Indy, 8, and Ocean, 6. As a result, ABC pulled Paul's season of the reality series. When TMZ asked her what she had learned from filming The Bachelorette, Paul replied, "OK, I'll be honest here. So obviously, I think we all know I was in a worse spot than I am today, and so I felt like I didn't give myself that fair shot. I tried, but I don't think I was in a spot to even accept where I could be today."

What Taylor Frankie Paul Is Planning Now

Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul is planning what's next.