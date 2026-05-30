NEWS Taylor Frankie Paul Says the 'Psychological Torture Damaged Me Way More Than the Physical' Amid Domestic Violence Claims Source: MEGA A video showing Taylor Frankie Paul striking Dakota Mortensen in front of her daughter Indy led to her arrest and the cancelation of her 'Bachelorette' season. OK! Staff May 30 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Taylor Frankie Paul, a prominent figure from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, recently addressed the emotional challenges she has faced amid her ongoing domestic violence scandal with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. In a heartfelt message shared on her Instagram Stories, Paul stated, “The psychological torture damaged me way more than the physical,” accompanying her words with a photo of her bruised arm.

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Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul shared a photo of her bruised arm while discussing the emotional impact of her domestic violence allegations.

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In her candid revelation, Paul explained the toll that psychological distress has taken on her life, saying, “You eventually become a shell of a human. This is hard to share because it’s hard to come to terms with.” Although Paul did not specify who she was referencing, it remains uncertain if she referred to Mortensen or a past partner.

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Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram The reality star and Dakota Mortensen both filed police reports accusing each other of being the aggressor in separate incidents.

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Since March, the couple has been embroiled in a series of domestic violence claims, leading to the suspension of their reality series due to an ongoing investigation. According to the Draper City Police Department in Utah, both parties reported incidents from February, alleging that they were each the aggressor. The situation escalated with both individuals submitting photos of their injuries to law enforcement. In a shocking twist, a video emerged showing Paul physically striking Mortensen in front of their daughter, Indy, resulting in her arrest and the cancelation of her Bachelorette season. Although the charges against her were dropped, the network has yet to air her season, leaving fans in anticipation.

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Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram A video showing Taylor Frankie Paul striking Dakota Mortensen in front of her daughter Indy led to her arrest and the cancelation of her 'Bachelorette' season.

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Paul's representative provided a statement, asserting that the video “conveniently omits context” and described Mortensen’s actions as a “destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child.” The couple has since filed restraining orders against each other, with Mortensen currently granted temporary custody of their son, Ever.

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The couple’s court appearances have revealed the intensity of their conflict. Paul’s legal team accused Mortensen of attempting to “literally destroy her,” whereas Mortensen’s representation characterized him as a “domestic violence victim.” The public continues to speculate on the true nature of their relationship and the dynamics at play.

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Source: MEGA Dakota Mortensen currently has temporary custody of the couple’s son, Ever, amid their ongoing legal battle.