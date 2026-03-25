Taylor Frankie Paul Being Investigated Over Allegations of a Third Domestic Violence Incident: Report

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Authorities are now looking into an alleged third domestic violence incident involving Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen after a resurfaced video showed the former attacking her ex-boyfriend in 2023. A police spokesman told NBC News on Tuesday, March 24, that Mortensen informed the West Jordan, Utah, Police Department last month of an incident that allegedly occurred in 2024. The department is reviewing video footage related to the alleged event and have spoken to Paul's attorney but have yet to get her account, the spokesman confirmed.

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There Are Allegations From Both Sides

Source: mega Police have not yet spoken to Taylor Frankie Paul regarding the third alleged incident.

Mortensen, 32, was originally referred to the West Jordan Police Department by the Draper Police Department due to the jurisdiction of the 2024 incident. According to NBC News, Draper police said "a separate open domestic violence investigation into Paul and Mortensen, with allegations on both sides, was called in on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25. [of this year.]" Meanwhile, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sam Gill released a statement on Tuesday sharing that his office "requested all the investigative material to screen the most recent allegations for charges."

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Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram; @dakota_mortensen/Instagram The #MomTok influencer was arrested in 2023 following a domestic violence incident.

Gill said, "We made the request because of the potential that if charges are filed, they could be enhanced due to a prior plea in abeyance to a domestic violence offense." Per court records, Paul, 31, pleaded guilty in abeyance to an aggravated assault charge in August in connection to the 2023 domestic violence incident. Records indicated that four additional charges agains the #MomTok influencer, including assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence in the presence of a child, were dismissed with prejudice.

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Taylor Frankie Paul Is No Longer 'The Bachelorette'

Source: Bachelor Nation/youtube ABC scrapped Taylor Frankie Paul's season of 'The Bachelorette.'

Taylor Frankie Paul Is Claiming She Is the Victim

Source: mega Season 5 of 'Mormon Wives' has been paused for the moment.