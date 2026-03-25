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Taylor Frankie Paul Being Investigated Over Allegations of a Third Domestic Violence Incident: Report

composite photo of taylor frankie paul
Source: mega

Officials are reviewing videos of the alleged incident.

March 25 2026, Published 11:19 a.m. ET

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Authorities are now looking into an alleged third domestic violence incident involving Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen after a resurfaced video showed the former attacking her ex-boyfriend in 2023.

A police spokesman told NBC News on Tuesday, March 24, that Mortensen informed the West Jordan, Utah, Police Department last month of an incident that allegedly occurred in 2024.

The department is reviewing video footage related to the alleged event and have spoken to Paul's attorney but have yet to get her account, the spokesman confirmed.

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There Are Allegations From Both Sides

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image of Police have not yet spoken to Taylor Frankie Paul regarding the third alleged incident.
Source: mega

Police have not yet spoken to Taylor Frankie Paul regarding the third alleged incident.

Mortensen, 32, was originally referred to the West Jordan Police Department by the Draper Police Department due to the jurisdiction of the 2024 incident.

According to NBC News, Draper police said "a separate open domestic violence investigation into Paul and Mortensen, with allegations on both sides, was called in on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25. [of this year.]"

Meanwhile, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sam Gill released a statement on Tuesday sharing that his office "requested all the investigative material to screen the most recent allegations for charges."

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image of The #MomTok influencer was arrested in 2023 following a domestic violence incident.
Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram; @dakota_mortensen/Instagram

The #MomTok influencer was arrested in 2023 following a domestic violence incident.

Gill said, "We made the request because of the potential that if charges are filed, they could be enhanced due to a prior plea in abeyance to a domestic violence offense."

Per court records, Paul, 31, pleaded guilty in abeyance to an aggravated assault charge in August in connection to the 2023 domestic violence incident.

Records indicated that four additional charges agains the #MomTok influencer, including assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence in the presence of a child, were dismissed with prejudice.

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Taylor Frankie Paul Is No Longer 'The Bachelorette'

image of ABC scrapped Taylor Frankie Paul's season of 'The Bachelorette.'
Source: Bachelor Nation/youtube

ABC scrapped Taylor Frankie Paul's season of 'The Bachelorette.'

The February domestic violence investigation and the aforementioned 2023 video was released by TMZ last Thursday, March 19, and led to the cancelation of Paul’s season of The Bachelorette. The show was supposed to premiere on Sunday, March 22.

In the leaked footage, Paul can be seen throwing multiple metal chairs at Mortensen with her young daughter close by. Bodycam video of her 2023 arrest was featured in the first episode of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in September 2024.

More recently, Mortensen was granted temporary custody of the former couple's 2-year-old son, Ever, per the terms of a protective order filed against Paul on Thursday, March 19.

Taylor Frankie Paul Is Claiming She Is the Victim

image of Season 5 of 'Mormon Wives' has been paused for the moment.
Source: mega

Season 5 of 'Mormon Wives' has been paused for the moment.

A spokesperson for Paul said in a statement last week: "After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm."

Filming for the fifth season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives halted in March after the report over the February incident was made public.

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