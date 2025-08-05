or
Taylor Kitsch Shuts Down 'Friday Night Lights' Peacock Revival: 'I'm Not Going Back'

Actor Taylor Kitsch has officially hung up his cleats, confirming he has no plans to return for the 'Friday Night Lights' reboot set to premiere on Peacock.

Aug. 5 2025, Published 7:37 p.m. ET

Taylor Kitsch has officially hung up his cleats, confirming he has no plans to return for a Friday Night Lights reboot.

Kitsch, 44, who played Dillon Panthers fullback Tim Riggins in the original series, addressed Peacock’s Friday Night Lights revival during a press event for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, in an interview published Monday, August 4.

Taylor Kitsch Declined the 'Friday Night Lights' Reboot

Taylor Kitsch declined returning to the 'Friday Night Lights' reboot.

“I was asked to do it. Umm, yeah, I’m not going back. No,” he said, quickly shutting down the speculation.

Friday Night Lights aired on NBC from 2006 to 2011. Along with Kitsch, the original series starred Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Jesse Plemons and Zach Gilford. The show followed a highly successful movie by the same name, which depicted the fictional Dillon High School Panthers football team in a small Texas town.

Peacock Announced 'Friday Night Lights' Reboot in December 2024

Peacock announced plans for the 'Friday Night Lights' reboot.

Peacock announced in December 2024 that they were officially developing a reboot ahead of the show’s 19th anniversary.

Kitsch previously shared that he’d be open to returning to the franchise in a limited or supporting role.

"If you wanted to put me as a visiting coach with two lines, I probably would do that, just for fun," he told People in January. "I think that would be the most I would do, because I love the way we left it."

No Original Cast Members Have Accepted 'Friday Night Light' Reboot Roles Yet

It's unclear which cast members are returning for the 'Friday Night Lights' reboot.

It’s unclear whether any original cast members will return for the Friday Night Lights reboot, which is expected to follow a new story with an entirely fresh set of characters.

“Following a devastating hurricane, a rag tag high school football team and their damaged, interim coach make an unlikely bid for a Texas High School State Championship becoming a beacon of light for their town,” a logline for the new show reads.

Connie Britton Commented on the 'Friday Night Lights' Reboot

Connie Britton was in the original 'Friday Night Lights.'

Britton, who played the wife of Coach Eric Taylor (Chandler), admitted that a reboot with the original cast would be “sort of odd.”

“I don't see them going back into that story, at least with this cast," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. "We know we've already had a movie, we already had this TV show, and then if they were to do it again with like, a whole different iteration of it, I don't know. I would think that would be sort of odd."

