Gossip Girl's Taylor Momsen Strips Down as She Only Wears Black Body Paint for Hot Music Video
Taylor Momsen is turning heads with her boldest look yet.
The Pretty Reckless frontwoman, 32, shocked fans after stripping down and covering herself in black body paint for her upcoming music video.
On Instagram, the rocker shared behind-the-scenes photos that showed her transformed into a living canvas. In one striking shot, Momsen stood against a wall, her body completely painted in dramatic black streaks.
“Go behind the scenes with us on the making of the ‘For I Am Death’ music video. Out Friday 🔥,” she teased in her caption.
Another snap showed paint dripping down her arms and torso, putting her toned abs front and center.
A close-up captured the paint running down her leg, adding to the raw, gritty vibe of the shoot.
Later, Momsen changed things up, as she rocked a black leather bra, a sheer floor-length skirt and combat boots.
Fans quickly lit up the comments section with love.
“those abs thoooo😍🔥,” one person raved.
“Wowwwww.... amazing! 🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏,” another added.
“My inspiration 🔥❤️you’re amazing,” wrote a third.
“Drop the workout routine, pls, goals,” begged another.
“Words fall short to express the admiration I feel for your talent ❤️🔥🤘,” one fan gushed.
Momsen has come a long way since her days playing Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl.
At just 18, she surprised Hollywood when she stepped away from acting to front a hard rock band, The Pretty Reckless, in 2009. Many brushed it off as teenage rebellion, but by 2011, she left the hit series completely to pursue music full-time.
“I get it,” she admitted in 2021 in an interview with Nylon. “I wouldn't have taken me seriously. I understand, especially coming from an acting background and being on a very popular television show at the time that was very tabloid-based, that it seemed ridiculous. Their thought was, ‘She's young and she's going through a phase.’ But in my core, I knew it wasn't a phase.”
Her instincts proved right. In 2014, The Pretty Reckless made history with "Going to H---," which produced three No. 1 hits — something no female-fronted band had done since The Pretenders in 1984.
“The fact that we have a career at all is always mind-blowing,” Momsen said. “And the fact that I can wake up every day and I get to play in a rock band and write songs for a living and call that my job is mind-blowing.”
Her advice to aspiring artists is simple.
“Do the work. Tour the world. Write songs. Play shows. Make the next record. Write a better song. Write a better record. Just keep doing it. Eventually, it's 10 years later and people can't go, ‘This is a phase,’” Momsen explained.