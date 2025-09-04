Article continues below advertisement

Source: @taylormomsen/Instagram Taylor Momsen shocked fans by posing in black body paint for her new music video.

On Instagram, the rocker shared behind-the-scenes photos that showed her transformed into a living canvas. In one striking shot, Momsen stood against a wall, her body completely painted in dramatic black streaks. “Go behind the scenes with us on the making of the ‘For I Am Death’ music video. Out Friday 🔥,” she teased in her caption.

Another snap showed paint dripping down her arms and torso, putting her toned abs front and center. A close-up captured the paint running down her leg, adding to the raw, gritty vibe of the shoot.

Source: @taylormomsen/Instagram The singer shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, showing off the bold look.

Later, Momsen changed things up, as she rocked a black leather bra, a sheer floor-length skirt and combat boots. Fans quickly lit up the comments section with love. “those abs thoooo😍🔥,” one person raved. “Wowwwww.... amazing! 🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏,” another added. “My inspiration 🔥❤️you’re amazing,” wrote a third. “Drop the workout routine, pls, goals,” begged another. “Words fall short to express the admiration I feel for your talent ❤️‍🔥🤘,” one fan gushed.

Momsen has come a long way since her days playing Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl. At just 18, she surprised Hollywood when she stepped away from acting to front a hard rock band, The Pretty Reckless, in 2009. Many brushed it off as teenage rebellion, but by 2011, she left the hit series completely to pursue music full-time.

Source: @taylormomsen/Instagram Taylor Momsen left 'Gossip Girl' at 18 to pursue music.

“I get it,” she admitted in 2021 in an interview with Nylon. “I wouldn't have taken me seriously. I understand, especially coming from an acting background and being on a very popular television show at the time that was very tabloid-based, that it seemed ridiculous. Their thought was, ‘She's young and she's going through a phase.’ But in my core, I knew it wasn't a phase.”

Her instincts proved right. In 2014, The Pretty Reckless made history with "Going to H---," which produced three No. 1 hits — something no female-fronted band had done since The Pretenders in 1984.

Source: @taylormomsen/Instagram The rocker later switched into a leather bra, sheer skirt and combat boots for the video.

“The fact that we have a career at all is always mind-blowing,” Momsen said. “And the fact that I can wake up every day and I get to play in a rock band and write songs for a living and call that my job is mind-blowing.”