NEWS Taylor Swift Fans Convinced Lana Del Rey Threw Shade at the Singer With Jack Antonoff-Produced Song Tease Source: MEGA Fans think singers Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift are feuding after the former teased a song the same day the latter revealed her album cover art and release date. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 14 2025, Published 1:47 p.m. ET

Is there bad blood between Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey? Fans suspect a feud between the pop stars after Del Rey, 40, teased a new song via Instagram on Wednesday, August 13 — the same day Swift, 35, unveiled the cover art and release date for her upcoming album, Life of a Showgirl.

Lana Del Rey Teased New Music

Source: MEGA Lana Del Rey teased new music the same day Taylor Swift announced her album.

In the video, the “Summertime Sadness” singer sat in her car, makeup-free, as she played the new track. “Track 13 @jackantonoff,” Del Rey captioned her post, with Swifties quick to point out that she used the “Love Story” singer’s favorite number. “Lana sharing Track 13. Same day taylor swift announced her Album. Knowing 13 is taylor’s lucky number,” one user pointed out on X.

Jack Antonoff Was Missing in Taylor Swift's Latest Annoucement

Source: MEGA Jack Antonoff was noticably missing from Taylor Swift's album announcement.

Others honed in on the fact that Del Rey tagged Jack Antonoff, who is known for frequently working with Swift but appears to be absent from her latest project. Fans suspect Antonoff, 40, isn’t a part of Swift’s new album after the Pennsylvania native dropped a curated playlist of 22 songs to tease her upcoming release, all of which were produced by Max Martin and Shellback. “Lana teasing track 13 of her album and tagging co writer jack antonoff is lowkey Taylor shade because obviously Taylor announced her album covers and track list and didn’t work with jack on this album at all so here Lana goes being all messy,” one X user explained. Antonoff’s wife, Margaret Qualley, was put in a tricky situation on Wednesday when she was asked about Swift’s new album during an appearance on the Today show. Qualley, 30, laughed uncomfortably before claiming she didn’t “know anything.” “I’ll be excited to listen to the music,” she concluded.

Fans Think Lana Del Rey Is Shading Ethel Cain

Source: MEGA Lana Del Rey seemingly mentioned singer Ethel Cain in her latest lyrics.

Other fans have a different theory after listening to the pointed lyrics that Del Rey dropped in the new tune. “Ethel Cain hated my Instagram post / Think it’s cute reenacting my Chicago post,” she sings. “Not afraid to say I’m going down in flames / The most famous girl at the waffle house. I don’t regret it.”

Ethel Cain Revealed Lana Del Rey Blocked Her on Instagram

Source: @mothercain/Instagram Ethel Cain announced that Lana Del Rey blocked her on Instagram.