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Taylor Swift Critics Insist Travis Kelce 'Looked a Lot Happier' With Ex Kayla Nicole as Video Resurfaces Ahead of Wedding: Watch

Photo of Kayla Nicole, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram; MEGA

Fans had a major reaction to a resurfaced video of exes Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole.

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June 25 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

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Travis Kelce and ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole's interaction in a resurfaced video raised eyebrows.

In the one-minute clip, the influencer, 34, could be seen walking onto a football field to congratulate the Kansas City Chiefs player, 36, after winning the Super Bowl in 2020.

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Source: @izamamaa/X

Kayla Nicole lovingly embraced Travis Kelce in the throwback video.

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Kayla Nicole Embraced Travis Kelce in Throwback Video

Photo of Kayla Nicole was by Travis Kelce's side when the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020.
Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram; MEGA

Kayla Nicole was by Travis Kelce's side when the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020.

Nicole, dressed in the organization's signature red, skipped toward Kelce before he wrapped her in a warm embrace.

The "Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole" podcast host bounced with excitement before the former couple shared a sweet kiss.

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Social Media's Reaction Was Divided

Photo of Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.
Source: MEGA

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.

The throwback video sparked a major reaction online, considering the football player's upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift.

"He looked a lot happier with her, than he ever did with Tay," one user wrote via X, while another penned, "I see absolutely no lies she was really his biggest fan for a minute there 😭😂."

"Bro massively downgraded," a third added. "She hot af and she’s wife material."

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Critics Called the Video 'Forced'

Photo of Travis Kelce sparked his relationship with Taylor Swift in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce sparked his relationship with Taylor Swift in 2023.

Others called the video a "forced interaction."

"He could not care less about her and it’s so obvious lol," one critic pointed out.

While a second added, "I’m kinda glad she left that relationship. She was very performative with him and I like him with Taylor."

Nicole and Kelce dated on and off from 2017 until they split in 2022. A year later, the "New Heights" host famously mentioned the "Love Story" singer, 36, on his podcast, and after mutual friends – as well as Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid – put in a good word for him, the pop star reached out.

When Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Getting Married?

Photo of Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift in August 2025.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift in August 2025.

Their relationship seemed to move in the fast lane, as the couple announced their engagement in August 2025.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the "You Belong With Me" singer captioned a photo that flaunted the flower-filled proposal.

Speculation about a potential wedding between Swift and Kelce has ignited in recent weeks, with reports suggesting the couple may be planning a celebration around July 3 in NYC — though nothing has been confirmed.

As for Nicole, she hasn't publicly dated anyone since her split from Kelce. She revealed in November 2025 that she approaches relationships differently now, revealing on the "Boyfriend Material" podcast, "I keep saying I don't want to date any more athletes, but I'm down to date the owners of the teams."

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