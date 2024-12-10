Taylor Swift Will Dump Travis Kelce and 'Write a New Album' Now That She's Wrapped Her Tour, 'The Project' Co-Hosts Predict
The co-hosts of the Australian talk show The Project didn't have the nicest things to say about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship during the Monday, December 10, episode.
The stars discussed how the Grammy winner wrapped up her global Eras Tour on Sunday, December 8, after 149 shows, prompting them to predict what's next for the singer.
"It's about time she break up with her boyfriend and write a new album, I reckon," Sam Taunton said, to which Kate Langbroek asked, "Do you think that's gonna happen?"
"It's a sham," Tauton alleged, though it was unclear if he really believed the romance was fake or if he was teasing those who have been spreading rumors about a PR relationship.
"I don't know. I always speculate about people in the media..." Langbroek confessed.
"If I was a guy and I went out with Taylor Swift, I would sleep with one eye open," Langbroek joked, "to see if she was tinkering away at the piano."
The co-host was referring to how the music icon has penned a handful of tracks about her ex-lovers.
The athlete, 35, and the "Cruel Summer" vocalist, 34, went public with their romance in the summer of 2023, and despite what the Australian TV personalties think, the duo show no signs of slowing down, having just celebrated Thanksgiving together with their parents and siblings.
"Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year. [Travis' brother] Jason Kelce was there with his family and kids too," one source told a news outlet. "It was very festive and special."
It's unclear if the couple will be together on Christmas, as the Kansas City Chiefs are playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pennsylvania on Christmas Day. While the blonde beauty has attended all of Travis' home games this year except for the December 8 game, which coincided with her last Eras Tour performance, she hasn't seen him on the road this season reportedly due to safety concerns.
Nonetheless, the lovebirds will be able to spend plenty of time together in 2025 now that Taylor's tour is over.
At her final show in Vancouver, she gushed to the crowd, "This has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. We’ve gotten to perform for over 10 million people on this tour."
"I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date — my beloved Eras Tour," she concluded.
Taylor gave one final shout-out to her boyfriend during the last song of the night, as she once again changed the lyrics of "Karma" from "karma is the guy on the screen" to "karma is the guy on the Chiefs."
