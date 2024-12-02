Taylor Swift and Her Family Hosted Travis Kelce for Thanksgiving, Source Reveals: 'It Was Festive and Special'

"Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families," the source shared, noting that the pop star's parents, Scott Swift and mom Andrea Swift, were in attendance at the Nashville gathering. "It's the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together."

"Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year. [Travis' brother] Jason [Kelce] was there with his family and kids too. It was very festive and special," the insider continued, noting that Taylor was in South America last year on her Eras Tour.