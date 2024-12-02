Taylor Swift and Her Family Hosted Travis Kelce for Thanksgiving, Source Reveals: 'It Was Festive and Special'
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking their relationship to the next level, as they celebrated their first holiday together, a source revealed.
"Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families," the source shared, noting that the pop star's parents, Scott Swift and mom Andrea Swift, were in attendance at the Nashville gathering. "It's the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together."
"Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year. [Travis' brother] Jason [Kelce] was there with his family and kids too. It was very festive and special," the insider continued, noting that Taylor was in South America last year on her Eras Tour.
However, the NFL star had to cut his Thanksgiving celebration short to prep for the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29. Taylor, Scott and Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, also made the trip to Kansas City, Mo., to cheer him on at Arrowhead Stadium.
The recent get-together was unexpected, as Donna previously played coy about Taylor's schedule.
"I don't think so. She's kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do," Donna, 72, told Today when asked about if the singer would be around for the holiday amid her Eras Tour, which wraps up December 8.
"Football is always the holidays for my family," she said, adding that they hadn’t planned a Thanksgiving dinner. "I think we’re just going to be at the football game."
Meanwhile, the "Our Song" singer is set to head back to Canada soon, where she'll perform the final three shows of her Eras Tour in Vancouver.
"Our six shows in Toronto were so incredible. It was awesome to play in Canada after so much time. As always, the fans in Toronto treated us like it was a hometown show. Couldn't have asked for more love or generosity from the people who came out…” she wrote in an Instagram post.
"The emotions have gotten pretty heightened for me and the rest of the team because it's gotten extremely real for us: Our next city will be the last one of The Eras Tour, and the closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far,” she added. "See you, Vancouver. We can't wait to give you all we've got for three more shows."
As the nearly two-year tour comes to a close, the “Anti-Hero” vocalist is giving fans an exclusive look behind-the-scenes with the release of The Eras Tour Book, in which she reflects on creating the "longest, most ambitious show I’d ever even attempted."
The blonde beauty also revealed how she would draw people in when the concert began.
“I always knew the Lover era should open the show, and specifically the line ‘it’s been a long time coming,’” Taylor mentioned in the book. “Because it had been! I’d never gotten to tour the Lover album and so this was a brand new era we were creating.”
Lover, Swift’s seventh album, dropped in August 2019. She had originally planned to tour with Lover Fest in July 2020, but the pandemic forced her to delay the tour. In February 2021, she canceled it altogether.
