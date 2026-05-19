Taylor Swift Steps Out in Elizabeth Taylor's $125,000 Opal Jewelry Collection Rumored to Be Bought by Fiancé Travis Kelce

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Taylor Swift set tongues wagging when she stepped out Saturday, May 16, wearing a collection of opal jewelry once owned by actress Elizabeth Taylor. The singer, 36, attended a wedding and went to Honey's cocktail bar in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn wearing the baubles, People reported. The collection is valued at $125,000, per USA TODAY.

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Taylor Swift Wore Elizabeth Taylor's Jewels

Source: @foxestatejewelry/Instagram Elizabeth Taylor's jewels appear in the Instagram video.

According to a Sunday, May 17, post on Instagram of Fox Estate Jewelry, Travis Kelce bought his fiancée the opal jewelry. "We bought a set beginning or middle of last year that was sold through Christie’s in 2011," jewelry dealer Adam Fox began. "Fast forward, we sold that set during Christmastime 2025. It was weird, because this was a six-figure set, and it seemed like it was a sports agent that bought it. Everything checked out, it was shipped, everything was fine. I was like ‘weird, that was a weird deal.’"

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Taylor Swift Was Photographed in the Baubles

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly getting married this summer.

He continued, "It turns out I wake up this morning to an Instagram post, and it turns out it was bought either by or for Taylor Swift. There’s pictures of her wearing them. It was on the red carpet at some gala event. I don’t know if it was bought by Travis Kelce for Taylor Swift, or Taylor Swift, but I’m connecting the dots." Swift found a good one.

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Taylor Swift Is a Longtime Fan of Elizabeth Taylor

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Source: MEGA Elizabeth Taylor won two Oscars and married eight husbands.

"It’s amazing to see how this was worn/owned by Elizabeth Taylor, disappeared for years, and then it was subsequently bought by one of the most photographed people in the world. Amazing," he continued. Swift has made no secret about her affinity for the actress, to whom she dedicated the song "Elizabeth Taylor" off her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl. Taylor was married eight times, and won two Oscars. She died in 2011 at the age of 79.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Timeline

Swift and Kelce are reportedly set to wed this summer after getting engaged in August 2025. The couple started dating in September 2023. Potential wedding guests are on high alert. Maren Morris recently shared a surprising experience during her appearance on SiriusXM's Hits 1 Miami with Mack & Je. The country singer disclosed that she received a spam text invitation to Swift and Kelce's wedding.

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Maren Morris Received Fake Wedding Text

Source: MEGA Maren Morris received a spam text inviting her to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.