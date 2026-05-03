Taylor Swift Planning Secret Double Wedding Celebration as Security Fears Mount Over Pop Phenomenon's Big Day: Insider
May 3 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift is said to be planning a secret double wedding celebration with Travis Kelce, with insiders telling OK! the pop sensation will stage one large, heavily guarded ceremony to distract from a second, more intimate event held out of the spotlight amid escalating security fears.
Swift, 36, is expected to marry Kelce, also 36, in June at her sprawling Rhode Island oceanfront mansion, with around 150 guests invited to a lavish ceremony spanning her $18 million estate and nearby venues, including the Ocean House resort.
Swift and Kelce, who publicly announced their engagement online in August 2025, have attracted intense attention in the lead-up to the wedding, with details of the guest list, dress and schedule repeatedly leaking, prompting organizers to ramp up security measures and rethink how the event will unfold.
A source close to planning for her big day told us: "Taylor is extremely aware of the risks that come with this level of fame and exposure, and there is a feeling that a single event simply cannot be protected in the way she would like. The strategy being discussed is to hold one large, highly visible celebration with extensive security, which effectively acts as a decoy, while a second, much smaller ceremony takes place privately."
The insider added: "The idea is that by putting on a big, headline-grabbing day, it draws attention away from the real, more meaningful moment – she believes that will reduce the risk of stalkers or troublemakers attempting to track her movements on a second big day."
Security concerns have intensified as the scale of the wedding has become clearer.
Another insider said: "Taylor's and Travis' teams are intent on locking everything down because too much has already slipped out. "When you have this level of celebrity and this much detail circulating, it becomes a genuine security issue."
They added the presence of high-profile guests, combined with valuable jewelry and couture, has made security preparations "extremely tight" and layered.
Swift's wedding dress is expected to draw inspiration from Elizabeth Taylor's 1950 gown when she married Conrad Hilton Jr., featuring a cinched waist and lace detailing in a nod to vintage Hollywood glamour.
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While the designer has not been confirmed, speculation has pointed away from Oscar de la Renta, with industry figures suggesting names such as Sarah Burton as the singer's gown maker.
Insiders have also suggested Swift may seek permission to borrow a piece of Taylor's jewelry.
Despite the opulence, sources insist the singer and her NFL star partner are determined to preserve a sense of tradition. Swift's father is expected to walk her down the aisle, with a classic father-daughter dance and a 1950s-style wedding cake planned.
Guests are said to include Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone and Zoë Kravitz, alongside Kelce's inner circle including his brother, Jason Kelce, and teammate Patrick Mahomes.
Security will extend far beyond the main venue, with surrounding areas under close surveillance and guest access tightly controlled.
One source said: "Taylor's entire estate is effectively being treated as a high-security zone, with multiple layers of protection and strict access protocols to ensure privacy from every angle."
They added contingency plans have been mapped out in detail, allowing for last-minute changes to timing or location if required.
Swift and Kelce are said to be focusing on maintaining a sense of calm despite the complexity of the arrangements.
A source said: "They have made a conscious effort not to let the scale of the event overwhelm them, even with all the moving parts. The goal is to keep things feeling relaxed and enjoyable rather than overly orchestrated."