Maren Morris Exposes Spam Text Invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding
May 9 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Maren Morris recently shared a surprising experience during her appearance on SiriusXM's Hits 1 Miami with Mack & Je. The country singer disclosed that she received a spam text invitation to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.
“I got this spam text a couple weeks ago, and it was like, ‘You’re invited to Taylor [Swift] and Travis [Kelce’s] wedding,'" Morris stated.
Morris expressed disbelief at the text, stating, “I’m blocking this,” as she noted that such an important invitation would not be sent in that manner.
The singer found it odd and questioned how her number ended up in the hands of the sender.
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During the interview, laughter ensued as one of the hosts proposed the possibility that the message could be real.
“What if I, like, trashed it?” Morris mused, continuing to express her confusion about how the sender acquired her contact information.
The discussion took an interesting turn, especially with the recent news regarding Swift and Kelce’s wedding plans. Page Six recently reported that save-the-dates for the couple’s nuptials have been distributed. The wedding is scheduled to take place in New York City on July 3, which has excited fans.
Previously, there were rumors that Swift and Kelce would wed in Rhode Island, where Swift owns a large estate next to a hotel. However, insiders suggested that the couple might be considering alternative plans for their special day.
As anticipation builds, fans have been closely monitoring Swift and Kelce’s activities. On April 17, the couple was spotted at Casa Cipriani, where they were believed to be meeting with their engagement ring designer. This led many to speculate that they were finalizing their wedding bands.
Kelce proposed to Swift in August 2025, presenting her with an old mine brilliant-cut diamond ring featuring a yellow gold band with engravings.