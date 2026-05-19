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'So Bad': Taylor Swift Fans Beg Her to Ditch 'Bowl-Cut' Bangs Ahead of Travis Kelce Wedding

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's bangs sparked a heated debate online.

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May 19 2026, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

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Taylor Swift may be known for her signature bangs, but fans think she may have gone too far this time.

The "You Belong With Me" singer, 36, was spotted in New York last week, and viral photos from the outing have her fans questioning whether her face-framing bangs have gotten too heavy.

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Taylor Swift's Bangs Sparked Conversation

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Photo of Taylor Swift was spotted in New York on May 14.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift was spotted in New York on May 14.

In the photos, Swift's chest-length honey blonde hair was styled in loose waves, with her thick bangs taking center stage. She paired a crisp white Stella McCartney button-down shirt belted at the waist with khaki trousers and black heels.

"I am fascinated by the mechanics of Taylor Swift's ever-growing bang," one TikTok user said in a viral video that garnered more than 100,000 likes. "It feels like every time I see her, the bang just gets bigger and bigger ... There's just so much bang. Sometimes I feel that they look really bulbous, in a way that feels unnatural."

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Fans Aired Out Their Opinions on Taylor Swift's Bangs

Photo of Taylor Swift's bangs caused a discussion online.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's bangs caused a discussion online.

Fans echoed the TikTok creator in the comments section, with many agreeing the bangs appeared too thick.

"I’ve never in my life seen a bang start behind someone’s ears like that. It’s like half a bowl cut," one critic wrote, while another said, "That’s not a bang, that’s an awning. So bad!"

"They don’t even match her hair, that’s absolutely a clip in," a third chimed in.

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Fans Suspected Her Hair Had Something to Do With Upcoming Wedding

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025.

Others believed the "Love Story" singer's bangs had something to do with her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce.

"I think she is growing them out for her wedding and these are clip on to hide the temporary awkwardness," one fan defended the singer.

A second wrote, "What if it’s a clip on bc she’s growing out her natural bangs for the wedding?"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Set to Tie the Knot in July

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to tie the knot on July 3.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to tie the knot on July 3.

Multiple outlets reported that Swift and Kelce, 36, are headed down the aisle on July 3 in New York, according to save-the-date cards obtained by a news outlet.

The couple, who were first romantically linked in the summer of 2023, initially planned to tie the knot in Rhode Island, where Swift owned a sprawling estate.

Instead, the pair decided to go "all out" at a different venue in the Big Apple that could "accommodate more attendees."

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