Taylor Swift Fans Slam Comedian for Claiming She Has 'Surfboard Body' and 'Could Get a BBL': 'This Is Uncalled For'

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Comedian Mark Normand has some strong opinions about Taylor Swift’s body. During a Wednesday, March 18, episode of the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, the actor, 42, criticized the pop star’s physique and encouraged her to get plastic surgery. Normand claimed that Swift’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, was not used to dating girls with a “surfboard body” before meeting the singer.

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'I Think She Could Get a BBL'

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged last August.

“We’ve seen his exes, compared to old surfboard body here,” the comedian quipped. “I mean, this is…not to besmirch the lady…quite a jump in type.” Podcast host Shannon Sharpe admitted that some people think Kelce, 36, messed up with his ex Kayla Nicole. “If somebody makes you happier, is that a fumble?” the retired NFL star, 57, considered. “No, it’s not a fumble, but I wonder if he misses that fat a--,” Normand joked. “I think he’s doing okay,” Sharpe defended the celeb couple, while the guest star maintained, “I think she could get a BBL.” The three-time Super Bowl champion continued, “Nah, that doesn’t fit what she’s got going on.”

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Fans Blast the Comedian

Source: MEGA A comedian criticized Taylor Swift's appearance.

Fans were infuriated by Normand bashing Swift’s body. “This is so weird & uncalled for,” one person wrote, while another agreed, “Why do men feel so comfortable suggesting surgeries for women who didn’t ask?” A third expressed, “Mark Normand telling Taylor Swift to get a BBL isn’t edgy comedy, it’s just tired, low effort misogyny dressed up as a punchline. There’s nothing provocative about reducing one of the most successful artists in the world to her body and suggesting she surgically modify it to meet some arbitrary male defined standard. It’s lazy, regressive, and weirdly entitled, like women’s bodies exist for public commentary and renovation suggestions.”

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Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement

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Source: New Heights/YouTube A comedian indicated that Travis Kelce downgraded from his exes.

Normand’s harsh comments about Swift, 36, come as she continues wedding planning with Kelce. The stars got engaged on August 26, 2025, and broke the internet with the news. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” they captioned a shared Instagram post of them standing in Kelce’s garden.

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When Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Getting Married?

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding date has not been revealed.

The “Lover” artist detailed the proposal during a December 2025 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, admitting it occurred after she guest-starred on her man’s “New Heights” podcast. "The podcast was just sort of a distraction, sort of a ruse, to keep me not looking out the windows of the house," she explained. "Every time he does the podcast, it’s not like he blacks out all the windows [but there were] fully, like, blackout drapes on every single window of the whole house." After they finished filming the podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end asked if she wanted to “walk around the backyard” and “have a glass of wine.” "And I’m always gonna wanna do that," Swift joked. "And then I realized why all the windows were curtained and why he was nervous. It was the best possible-case scenario."

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Source: MEGA Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift after they shot their 'New Heights' podcast episode.